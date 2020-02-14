6 Things to Know – MSD Tragedy Remembered, Making Money Off Social Media

It’s Friday, February 14th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Friday marks the second anniversary of one of the most traumatic moments in South Florida – when 17 students and staff members lost their lives in the tragic shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Schools in Broward County will be released early to allow students, teachers and staffs to be with their families and friends to remember those lives lost on February 14, 2018. For a complete list of the planned events around the area, click on this link.

No. 2 - Just days before the anniversary, the parents of an MSD victim have filed a lawsuit against the federal government.

Andrew Pollack and Shara Kaplan says the government, and in particular the FBI, knew that the gunman in the case – defendant Nikolas Cruz – had spent time collection the items he would use in the February 14th shooting and had the ‘desire and capability’ to carry it out.

No. 3 - The Miami Beach Police Department is raising money for an officer who was stabbed in the line of duty.

Officer Ricardo Castillo was responding to reports of a man waving a large butcher knife in a crowded area near the popular restaurant Mango's. While Castillo attempted to place the subject into custody, he was slashed multiple times in his left arm and leg. Castillo suffered significant blood loss and nerve damage and had to undergo several surgical procedures.

No. 4 - China on Friday reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400.

The National Health Commission said 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases. The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest-hit province changed its method of counting them Thursday.

No. 5 – They are all over social media – influencers taking photos and videos of their lives and activities and followed by hundreds and thousands of people across the world.

NBC 6 talks with several of these online influencers right here in South Florida to find out how they are cashing in on their best lives.

Weatherwise, dense fog is waking up parts of South Florida before near record temperatures greet the area by the afternoon with a front arriving this weekend.