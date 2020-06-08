6 Things to Know – New Rules Come With Gym Reopenings, Miami-Dade Virtually Celebrating Class of 2020

It’s Monday, June 8th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Gymgoers will finally get a chance to return to their workout spots across Miami-Dade County on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started months ago - but those looking for sun on the beach will still have to wait.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced last Thursday virtual news conference that gyms and summer camps for children in the county would be reopening starting June 8. Social distancing guidelines set by the county, state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be followed. Other new rules include items like personal mats being prohibited while some showers and water fountains will not be allowed to be used. Some gyms will also be requiring temperature checks to enter. Those looking to go to county beaches will have to wait until Gimenez lifts a nightly curfew.

No. 2 - For the ninth consecutive day, hundreds of protesters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties gathered in cities across the two regions Sunday, calling for an end to police brutality.

In Miami, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Panther Coffee in Wynwood before marching throughout Downtown Miami. The large crowd caused police to shut down I-95 near Northwest 20th Street for a period of time, according to Miami Police Department.

No. 3 - Coronavirus antibody testing at a major South Florida testing site will no longer have a daily limit, according to state officials on Sunday.

At a news conference on Sunday, Mike Jachles, chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, said Hard Rock Stadium's drive-thru coronavirus testing site would administer as many antibody tests as it could during its regular hours of operation. Originally, only 125 tests were allowed to be administered in a single day.

No. 4 - Florida's tally of positive coronavirus cases has had a daily increase of more than 1,000 new cases every day for five consecutive days, with an additional 1,100 new cases and 12 new virus-related deaths being reported Sunday.

With 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 63,938, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 19,547, while the county's virus-related death toll stayed at 765. In Broward County, there were 7,804 COVID-19 cases and 339 virus-related deaths, five more than Saturday's total.

No. 5 - For many high school seniors in Miami-Dade County, 2020 has been a year fraught with life altering events - but the county's school district is making sure the Class of 2020 receives the recognition it deserves.

Starting Monday until next Tuesday, June 16th, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will host virtual graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Schools across the area held drive-thru ceremonies for students, but M-DCPS says it wants to stream ceremonies with all "the pomp and circumstance." Click here for a complete list of when each ceremony will be held.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, a warm and muggy Monday morning starts the work week in South Florida with rain chances low before picking up mid-week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.