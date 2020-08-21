6 Things to Know – New Video Released in Missing Mom Case, Man Fired After Private Chat on Race Goes Public

It’s Friday, August 21st – and NBC 6 has the top stories for your day.

No. 1 - The FBI has released new surveillance footage and announced a $10,000 reward in the case of a Georgia woman who vanished in South Florida last month.

The surveillance footage released Thursday shows the last known images of 21-year-old Leila Cavett before her mysterious disappearance on or about July 25, FBI officials said. The search for Cavett began the next day, July 26, where her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Miramar. Officials have arrested 38-year-old Shannon Ryan for allegedly kidnapping Cavett's son, according to a criminal complaint.

No. 2 - A South Florida man was brutally beaten while walking his dog in his neighborhood, and his family believes he was attacked because he's Hispanic.

The attacked happened Tuesday night in the area of Southwest 47th Street and 133rd Avenue. Marcelo Labra, 58, was walking his chihuahua Chandra when two men started antagonizing him and attacking him, his family said. The family believes the attack was a hate crime and that Labra was targeted for being Mexican. For more, click here for the report from NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola.

No. 3 - Joe Biden formally accepted the presidential nomination on Thursday at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, a position he has sought for more than 30 years and through three White House bids.

The night’s keynote address was the speech of a lifetime for Biden, who at 77 would be the oldest president ever elected if he wins in November. Next week, President Donald Trump will accept his party’s nomination during the four day Republican National Convention in a nearly all virtual event - much the same as the DNC that took place this past week.

No. 4 - The finale of the Miami Marlins' four-game series against the New York Mets was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start Thursday night.

The Mets received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization Thursday, Major League Baseball said, prompting the postponement. Miami was still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday. The Marlins had a coronavirus outbreak last month that forced them to suspend their season for eight days.

No. 5 - Jonan Diaz says he didn’t agree with a friend’s Instagram story on racial inequality, so he replied to her via the social media site’s private messenger and it got heated.

In that tweet, his friend Darsell Obrego wrote: “AT&T Do you condone #racist employees like Jonan Diaz who works for your company in Miami, FL? I have more screen shots of his harassment.” The tweet included a screenshot of Jonan’s reply to her story. A few weeks later, Jonan was fired. To hear what he had to say and a response from the company, click here for a report from NBC 6 Responds’ Myriam Masihy.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida could be in for a wet and windy Friday and weekend with all eyes focused on Tropical Depression 13 and its potential path that could lead it toward the state. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.