6 Things to Know – ‘No Drone Zones’ During Super Bowl, Cop Saves Homes From Shed Fire

It’s Thursday, January 16th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, a pleasant morning greets South Florida before the latest front arrives and brings some wet weather into the start of the weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 – Police say a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Opa-locka late Wednesday night and are asking for help in finding the driver involved.

Police say the woman was struck at NW 135th Street and NW 30th Avenue. She was pronounced dead on the scene. All lanes were closed Wednesday night as authorities investigated the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

No. 3 - For many first responders, there is rarely time to think when an incident takes place – for one Miami-Dade Police officer, that time of jumping in and acting likely saved the life of a family living near a potentially serious fire taking place.

Police body cam video released showed the scene early Tuesday morning outside a home in Westchester, where officer Roland Garcia spotted the fire inside a shed and alerted the family in a nearby home just before 4 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control with no one being hurt.

No. 4 - The impeachment of President Donald Trump is the Senate's challenge now. Directed by the Constitution, House officials and prosecutors somberly carried the articles through the dimly lit Capitol, triggering a trial unlike any since President Bill Clinton's in 1999. He was acquitted.

Look Thursday for a series of striking ceremonial matters to set up the Senate as a court of impeachment as oaths will be taken and the seven House prosecutors, called managers, appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make an appearance in the well of the Senate to present the articles.

No. 5 - Student and civil rights groups are suing the commission investigating the 2018 South Florida high school massacre, saying it illegally adjourned a recent meeting before the public could speak and held the meeting at an inaccessible location.

The Southern Poverty Law Center filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Tallahassee against the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, saying the commission violated state law when it adjourned its October meeting nearly three hours before its agenda said public comments would be heard.

No. 6 - The fences are already up in downtown Miami at Bayfront Park for the Super Bowl LIV crowds, but fences won’t stop drones that are lifting off and taking to the sky.

That's why the FAA is taking additional measures to address the potential threat of drones during the Super Bowl, installing flight restrictions to stop drones the week of the big game and exclusively telling NBC 6 it will be installing safety nets over the convention center and much of South Beach and downtown Miami starting the Monday before the Super Bowl.