6 Things to Know – Officer Shares COVID Survival Story, Tax Free Weekend Starts in Florida

It’s Friday, August 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - New cellphone footage shows the frightening moments after a bundle of rebar fell on a group of workers at a Brickell construction site, as the investigation into the accident was underway Thursday.

The video shows workers rushing to help those injured just before noon Wednesday at the project called 830 Brickell. The workers are seen trying to get to an area below where one person is seen lying down, while another worker comes to in to offer aid. Miami Fire Rescue rushed those injured - six in all - to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, with conditions ranging from serious to critical. To see the video, click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 2 - Prosecutors dropped a murder charge against a North Miami man who fatally shot his partner in mid-July, citing "stand your ground."

Bernard St. Pierre was charged with second-degree murder in the July 16 shooting of his on-again, off-again partner Clio Kalliope Addison. In new surveillance video, Addison is seen slapping St. Pierre in the face. St. Pierre doesn't strike back. After another incident, the video shows St. Pierre shooting toward Addison. Addison’s mother said in court that there was another motive in the deadly shooting. To hear what she said was that motive, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola.

No. 3 - It's a tax-free weekend for Floridians searching for back-to-school bargains.

But this year, in a pandemic, the priority may be on technology, as many Florida students will be returning to class via the internet. The tax-free period runs from Friday through Sunday, thanks to the Florida Legislature. It exempts state and local sales taxes on all school supplies that costs $15 and under, as well as for clothing costing $60 or less. It also exempts taxes on the first $1,000 on computers and accessories.

No. 4 - When the pandemic hit South Florida, Lupe Hernandez saw her family’s wedding-based business come to a standstill.

Still, Lupe said they continued to pay their son’s existing, off-campus lease for several months even though he was taking classes from home. They signed a renewal for the 2020-21 school year and the new lease went into effect the end of July. Lupe told NBC 6 Responds she contacted the leasing company days earlier to ask for help. Click here to see what happened next in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 5 - A police officer from South Florida is thankful to have survived nearly four weeks in the hospital recovering from the coronavirus.

Homestead Police officer Doug Anderson’s family and close friends cheered for him as he came out of West Kendall Baptist Hospital late Thursday night after he spent 27 days recovering from COVID-19. Anderson was released with an oxygen tank because his breathing is not at 100 percent and he says he is weak. To hear what his family had to say, click here for a story you’ll see Only on 6 in a report from NBC 6’s Nathalia Ortiz.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, scattered showers won't keep temperatures from feeling like the triple digits Friday in South Florida, but relief could come this weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.