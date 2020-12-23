6 Things to Know: Officials Worried About COVID Post-Holiday Spike, New Curfew in Broward Amid Pandemic

It’s Wednesday, December 23rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Broward County Mayor Steve Geller is issuing a curfew for the Christmas and New Year's holidays in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Steve Geller said the curfew will last from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4. On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve the curfew will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., and all other days will go from midnight to 5 a.m. Geller discussed the curfew Tuesday during a call with mayors from Broward County cities. He said people are starting to get too comfortable and are starting to put their guard down. He said the county saw a 20% spike in coronavirus cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, and his main concern is people having large gatherings and illegal house parties.

No. 2 - Police in Coral Gables arrested four people in connection with a high-end car theft that they say is part of a bigger operation.

The car theft happened at a home in Gables Estates off Old Cutler late Sunday morning. Surveillance footage captured one man who was seen opening the gate to a house and then goes on to open the driver's side door of a 2018 Range Rover. Seconds later, he's seen driving off in the car. Police in Coral Gables arrested four people in connection with a high-end car theft that they say is part of a bigger operation. The car theft happened at a home in Gables Estates off Old Cutler late Sunday morning. Surveillance footage captured one man who was seen opening the gate to a house and then goes on to open the driver's side door of a 2018 Range Rover. Seconds later, he's seen driving off in the car.

No. 3 - President Donald Trump is assailing the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans. The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple.” The relief package was brought forward Monday afternoon and sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours as lawmakers worked to close the books on the year. While many lawmakers complained about being given so little time to read the bill, they overwhelmingly voted for it as local businesses and constituents seek economic relief from the pandemic

No. 4 - The new COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress includes billions of dollars to help businesses.

This relief deal comes more than seven months after the first applications for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program opened - as those federal funds helped businesses across the country, including thousands in South Florida. A survey of 262 local businesses conducted in July by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce showed, after PPP money was dispersed, nearly 28% of respondents were still in need of additional funding. To hear why those business owners are anxious for the new bill to be signed, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - Health care workers in South Florida tell NBC 6 they’ve seen an increase in COVID-positive patients since Thanksgiving and warn people to be careful at Christmas gatherings.

In an online NBC 6 survey, 49 doctors and nurses, mostly in area hospitals, share similar concerns: 90% said they saw an increase of COVID-19 cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving. While medical experts know more about the virus than at the beginning of the pandemic, many worry about people who are tired of restrictions and could let their guard down during the holidays. About 73% of those surveyed said they had “a lot” or “a great deal” of concern about a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. For more on what workers are concerned about, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, a comfortable Wednesday is in store for South Florida before a front arrives and makes for a much cooler Christmas day across the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.