6 Things to Know: Pandemic Causing Rise in Food Prices, Florida Mayors Urge Changes With Cases Increasing

It’s Wednesday, November 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - An armed man who barricaded himself inside a north Miami-Dade home for hours Tuesday after a domestic dispute was shot and killed by an officer.

Miami-Dade police responded to a barricaded subject at around 2 p.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and 171st Street. Miami-Dade Police's Special Response Team and hostage negotiators arrived when the man refused to leave the home and attempted to negotiate with him for hours. At some point, the other family members who were inside the home were able to leave. Miami-Dade officers entered the home, Welch said, and there was an exchange of gunfire, during which an officer shot the subject. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No. 2 - Florida added more than 7,400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state confirmed more than 80 additional virus-related deaths.

The 7,459 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 897,323, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.64% in Tuesday's report, after two straight days below 8%. In South Florida, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade and Broward have now surpassed 300,000 combined. This comes as mayors across the state plan to hold a Wednesday press conference, asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate fines for residents not wearing masks.

No. 3 - President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the nation’s top election security official, a widely respected member of his administration who had dared to refute the president’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and vouch for the integrity of the vote.

While abrupt, the dismissal of Christopher Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was not a surprise. Since his loss, Trump has been ridding his administration of officials seen as insufficiently loyal and has been denouncing the conduct of an election that led to a defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. The firing of Krebs, a Trump appointee, came the week after the dismissal of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, part of a broader shakeup that put Trump loyalists in senior Pentagon positions.

No. 4 - Hurricanes Iota and Eta have devastated the same stretch of the Caribbean in two weeks, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and to deal with catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides.

Locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties are offering ways you can help Central America, especially the people of Honduras and Nicaragua. For a complete list of drop off locations for goods across both areas as well as how you can donate online, click on this link.

No. 5 - The pandemic has not only changed how we shop, it is also changing what we pay.

According to the consumer price index numbers in October for the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach area, what we pay for food at home is showing an over the year percentage increase of 10.3%. Double-digit increases were seen in nearly every subcategory, including an over the year increase of 15.8% in the price of cereals and bakery products and a 10.6% increase in the price of fruits and veggies. To hear why the prices are on the rise for certain items, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida is feeling like fall Wednesday with breezy conditions sticking around to the end of the work week.