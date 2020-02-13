6 Things to Know – Parkland Survivors Create Chilling Video, Earlier Miami Beach ‘Last Call’ Time

It’s Thursday, February 13th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A former mixed martial arts fighter from Miami was hospitalized and is facing charges after police said he fought with officers during an arrest in an attempted kidnapping case.

Michael Nates, 31, is facing a number of charges in the Sunday incident.According to the reports, the incident began when Nates approached a man who was walking with his 3-year-old daughter and asked the man if the girl was his daughter. The man ignored him but Nates followed them and asked if the girl wanted to come with him, the reports said.

No. 2 - A memorial is being held for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was fatally shot by a stranded motorist last week alongside Interstate 95, officials said.

A procession will begin Thursday morning for Trooper Joseph Bullock at the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Bradenton, followed by a ceremony at the Bayside Community Church – East Bradenton Campus. Bullock, 42, died the morning of Feb. 5 near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach, officials said. A passing police officer from Riviera Beach fatally shot the suspect.

No. 3 - China on Thursday reported 254 new daily deaths and a spike in daily virus cases of 15,152, after new methodology was applied in the hardest-hit province of Hubei as to how cases are categorized.

The total deaths from the more than 2-month-old outbreak stood at 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases mounting to 59,804. The change in categorization appeared to push forward the process to a doctors' on-the-spot diagnosis rather than waiting for the results of laboratory tests.

No. 4 - Miami Beach commissioners gave initial approval to change the city’s last call for alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Mayor Dan Gelber proposed the change in the South Beach entertainment district for 17 days in March. The proposal could be finalized at a Feb. 26 commission meeting.

No. 5 - Two years after 17 students and faculty members were tragically killed during a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, survivors from the tragedy decided to create an intense video reliving the event.

Two current students teamed up with Broadway performer and choreographer, Kelli Gautreau, to make the 6-minute video, (Take Action) Not Sides! People close to the project say, ultimately, (Take Action) Not Sides! is meant to raise awareness of what needs to change instead of taking sides.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, we are locked in to a warm and muggy pattern for Thursday with near record highs ahead of the latest front's arrival by the end of the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.