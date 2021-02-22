6 Things to Know: Party's Over for Ultra Festival in 2021, New Vaccine Site Opening in Miramar

It’s Monday, February 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A driver led police on a chase in Miami Beach Sunday that involved several suspects and led to one arrest.

Officers said that a vehicle passed stationed units at the intersection of South Point Drive and Alton Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The black car ran a stop sign, and police began to follow it. He collided with another motor officer on 2nd Street and Ocean Drive. The suspect fled from that scene and made it to the 400 block of Washington Avenue, where three females got out of the car and fled. Police said that the car had been stolen, as well as the license plate, and a loaded firearm was found in the driver's seat.

No. 2 - Hundreds of COVID vaccination doses will be handed out to some of the most vulnerable residents in the city of Miramar on Monday at Vizcaya Park, located at 14200 Southwest 55th Street.

Residents ages 65 or older as well as Southeast Focal Point Senior Center healthcare professionals are eligible to sign up for an appointment, with spots filled for this week but open for March 1st through the 4th. To register, click on this link.

No. 3 - A Miccosukee Police Department officer was killed Sunday morning after his patrol car flipped in Collier County.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the back right tire of the patrol car blew out along Alligator Alley, causing the car to flip several times onto the median. The Miccosukee Tribe and the Miccosukee Police Department confirmed 43-year-old Horacio Sebastián Dominguez died in the crash. Dominguez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead on scene. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

No. 4 - Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group's annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28. Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

No. 5 - Electronic music fans will now officially have to wait until next year to get their dose of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami.

Organizers officially said Saturday the event has been canceled for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the next scheduled event taking place March 25th-27th of 2022. Ultra’s general counsel attorney, Sandy York, sent a letter to the city of Miami on January 23rd saying the novel conditions of the coronavirus “remain in place” and hopes the event can return. Ultra's 2021 event was scheduled to take place March 26th through March 28th inside Bayfront Park, where it had been held prior to a move to Virginia Key for the 2019 event.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances stick around for much of the work week across South Florida thanks to the latest front rolling across the area.