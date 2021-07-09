6 Things to Know: Personal Connection for Rescue Workers to Surfside Tragedy

It’s Friday, July 9th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The bodies of ten more victims were recovered from the site of the Surfside condominium collapse, bringing the death toll to 64, officials said Thursday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday that 76 people were still potentially unaccounted for, although detectives were still working to verify that each of those listed as missing was actually in the building when it collapsed. Levine Cava said rescue teams paused for a brief moment of silence at 1:20 a.m. Thursday to mark the moment the section of the Champlain Towers South collapsed exactly two weeks ago. Search crews are cataloging personal items they find in the rubble to return them to victims or their families, including legal documents, credit cards, jewelry and other personal items.

No. 2 - As a place to pay respects, there’s never a shortage of emotion at the memorial wall in Surfside.

Bernardo Camou Font came to Surfside from Uruguay to put a poster up on the wall. It has childhood pictures with his sister, Gabriela, who is missing along with her husband. For some families of the missing, they’ve reached the point of honoring the memories of their loved ones, rather than continue hoping for a miracle. To hear why some are hoping the news comes soon to begin their closure, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Ari Odzer.

No. 3 - People who live in the Crestview towers in North Miami Beach will temporarily be allowed back into the building Friday.

One member of each family will be allowed to return to their apartment with a police escort for 15 minutes so they can gather essential items. The building was evacuated last week because of safety concerns and now must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues, city officials said Thursday. The city said it rejected the two new surveys provided by the condo association because “the documents did not comply with the 40-year certification process, nor did they address the problems raised in the January 11, 2021 recertification report."

No. 4 – Many members of the Urban Search and Rescue teams in Surfside have traveled the nation and the world responding to catastrophes, but this time, disaster struck at home.

Two weeks after the tragedy, there are seven search and rescue teams at the site of the collapsed condo building. Five are from out of state, and two -- Florida Task Force 1 and Florida Task Force 2 -- are from South Florida. Scott Dean was on the ground in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, and nearly 20 years ago, he also responded to the 9/11 attacks in New York. On June 24, 2021, disaster struck at home. To hear how these hometown heroes are dealing the tragedy that took place near their doorsteps, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 5 - South Florida politicians, faith leaders and law enforcement gathered Thursday to remember Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was brazenly killed inside his own home, and lawmakers called for the U.S. to help the Caribbean country with security and stability.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson called for the gathering at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, where she urged the Biden Administration to act now. At least six people were in police custody in connection to the assassination of Moïse. Wilson is looking for the National Guard, other American assets, or an international military force to go into Haiti and stabilize the situation. She’s also calling for the U.S. to appoint a special envoy to Haiti. Haiti’s first lady remains here at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami receiving medical treatment following Wednesday's attack.

No. 6 - Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks, the city’s governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games.

That means the Olympics will be a largely TV-only event, after the Japanese government put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant. The declaration was made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the spectator ban was agreed to by Japanese Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, and the metropolitan government of Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics begin Friday, July 23rd on the networks of NBC, including on NBC 6.