6 Things to Know – Pines Puppy Theft Caught on Camera, Fans Allowed In for Hard Rock Stadium Openers

It’s Tuesday, August 25th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - While South Florida and the Keys escaped severe weather from Tropical Storm Laura, parts of the Gulf Coast region are bracing for what could be as strong as a Category 3 storm later this week.

A tropical storm warning for the Florida Keys was lifted overnight while one remains for portions of Cuba and the Dry Torturgas. Still a tropical storm for now, Laura, which is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, churned just south of Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.

No. 2 - The FBI is looking for the driver and occupants of a car that was at the Hollywood gas station where a young mother who vanished last month was last seen.

The vehicle, a gold Honda 4-door sedan, was seen parked near the fuel pumps of the RaceTrac gas station at 5800 Hollywood Boulevard the night of July 27, FBI officials said Monday. Investigators believe the occupant or occupants of the car may have witnessed something related to the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett. Cavett, of Atlanta, was last seen on the night of July 25, just hours before her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found wandering alone in a shirt and diaper at a Miramar apartment complex.

No. 3 - Republicans predicted a national “horror movie” should President Donald Trump lose in November, flinging out dark warnings on Monday's opening night of their scaled-down national convention.

Trump's campaign had promised to offer an inclusive and uplifting prime-time message, hoping to broaden his appeal beyond his hard-core base by featuring the next generation of party stars including two Republicans of color, Rep. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Yet any sense of optimism was largely overshadowed by most speakers’ dire warnings that Democrat Joe Biden would destroy America, allowing communities to be overrun by violence. NBC News will have coverage of night two on Tuesday, including the featured speech from First Lady Melania Trump, starting at 10 p.m.

No. 4 - A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a puppy from a Pembroke Pines pet shop Monday, and now employees are worried about the animal's safety.

A customer was seen with eight-week-old Pomeranian-Poodle "Toby" in one hand, pushing an employee out of the way with the other, and making his way to the exit. An employee told NBC 6 said around 11:30 Monday morning, a man came in, looked at puppies, and went through the usual process of getting one. Minutes later, things took a turn. For more, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Derrick Lewis.

No. 5 - The Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes will allow up to 13,000 fans inside Hard Rock Stadium during the teams' upcoming home openers.

The Dolphins announced Monday that the stadium will have a 20 percent capacity for the home opener of the 2020 season on September 20th. Later, the 'Canes confirmed that the same capacity requirements would be in place for their opener on September 10th against Alabama-Birmingham. The capacity would likely be in place for each of the Dolphins’ eight home games and the Hurricanes’ six home games. The teams won't allow tailgating and will stop alcohol sales at halftime, and fans and stadium employees will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances drop Tuesday across South Florida with warnings dropped for the lower Keys from Tropical Storm Laura. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 600.