6 Things to Know: Pleas for Pedestrian Safety After Child's Death, Harry and Meghan Give Explosive Interview

It’s Monday, March 8th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A Florida City vaccination site had so few eligible takers Saturday that it started inoculating any adult who wanted a shot rather than let the vaccine on hand go to waste.

Word spread and on Sunday the site was overwhelmed, particularly after local state Sen. Annette Taddeo incorrectly tweeted that the federally run site would again take all comers. The Democrat, who was the party's lieutenant governor candidate in 2014, later deleted that tweet and corrected herself. Police had to calm the crowd Sunday when the site again enforced the state's eligibility rules: 65 and older; frontline medical workers and police officers, teachers and firefighters over 50; and younger people with a physician's note saying they would be endangered if they caught the virus.

No. 2 - The family and friends of a young boy who died last month following a car accident in Sunny Isles are asking the community for increased awareness regarding pedestrian safety.

11-year-old Anthony Resnick was hit by a car in early February while he crossed Sunny Isles Boulevard. He suffered severe head trauma and was airlifted to the hospital, where he died two weeks later. The driver of the incident remained on scene, and detectives are still investigating the scene. When the crash took place, Sunny Isles Beach police said it appeared that the vehicle had run a red light. To hear the message Anthony’s family is sharing, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 3 - Miami-Dade Police arrested a man they say pulled the trigger during a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade

Officers responded to the scene near the 14000 block of Southwest 294th Street, where a verbal altercation reportedly took place between several people. According to police, 19-year-old Ruben Williams was arguing with his grandfather over Williams' marijuana use when Williams began opening fire on both his grandfather and aunt. Both victims were struck and fled to the upstairs part of the house before jumping out of a window. Williams later went back downstairs and opened fire on his cousin, 27-year-old Carlton Tillman - who was struck several times and died at the scene. Williams was later taken into custody and faces several charges, including second degree murder, kidnapping, armed carjacking among them.

No. 4 - The fate of a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe will be decided by 12 residents picked after extensive grilling about their views on police and the justice system.

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Picking a jury is expected to take at least three weeks, as prosecutors and defense attorneys try to weed out people who may be biased against them. Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes, holding his position even after Floyd went limp as he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach. Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race.

No. 5 - n a wide-ranging interview aired Sunday, Harry and Meghan described painful palace discussions about the color of their son’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.

The interview with Oprah Winfrey was the couple’s first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations likely to reverberate on both sides of the Atlantic. Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and was surprised that he was cut off financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naivete about royal life before marrying Harry, as she endured tabloid attacks and false stories. For more on the explosive interview, click here for the complete story.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, South Florida is in store for a windy start to the work week before temperatures pick up in the coming days.