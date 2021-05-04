6 Things to Know: Police Investigate Local Scams Following NBC 6 Report, End of Pfizer Coming at MDC Site

It’s Tuesday, May 4th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in the state.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Speaking at a news conference in St. Petersburg, DeSantis said he was suspending the local orders under his executive power. He said he was also signing an executive order invalidating all remaining local emergency orders that will become effective on July 1. The Republican governor brought up other states where restrictions and mask mandates remain in place, arguing that some of them aren't effective. DeSantis' order doesn't prevent a private business from enforcing their own restrictions, though the bill bans businesses from requiring so-called "vaccine passports."

No. 2 - Tuesday marks the final day the Pfizer vaccine will be given as a first shot at the Miami Dade College site.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine will continue through the end of May. At the same time, starting Tuesday the Broward County School District will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its high school campuses over an eight-day span, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. The vaccine will be administered by the county's health department on a walk-up basis, officials said. Students 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and it will also be offered to school staff, faculty and parents, the newspaper reported. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.

No. 3 - A woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly attacked an American Airlines flight attendant on the flight from Miami to New York.

The alleged assault occurred midway through the flight. Chenasia Campbell, 28, is accused of striking a flight attendant several times and knocking the woman to the ground. According to a criminal complaint, Campbell left her seat and followed one of the flight attendants to the crew area of the plane and began yelling saying they did not pick up her garbage. A second flight attendant attempted to separate Campbell from her colleague. According to the complaint, Campbell then punched the second flight attendant and pulled her hair. An off-duty New York City Police officer aboard the flight intervened and placed Campbell in hand restraints for the remainder of the flight. The plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport where Campbell was taken into custody.

No. 4 - One of Florida’s former Governors may have decided he wants the office once again.

Charlie Crist, who served one term as the Governor as a Republican before eventually switching to an Independent and later becoming a Democrat, is expected to announce Tuesday he will seek that party’s nomination for the office. Crist is expected to make a "major announcement" in his hometown of St. Petersburg. The current U.S. Representative from a district in Pinellas County, Crist could be trying to win back the seat he held from 2007 to 2011 from the state’s current Governor, Ron DeSantis.

No. 5 – NBC 6 investigators met Alfred Thomas after someone tried to sell his lot in Miami without his knowledge.

NBC 6 Investigators found the same scammer tried to do it to another man. NBC 6 Investigators located another man we’re calling Andrew after we saw his Brownsville lot listed on Zillow along with the phone number the scammer was using. After NBC 6 reached out to Zillow, the listing was removed from the website. The company told us they get information on properties from the MLS database. To hear Zillow’s response to the problem and how police in multiple states are now investigating, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 6 - COVID-19 has changed protocols at hospitals and doctor’s offices. For expectant mothers, it means nine months of OB visits that are anything but the same, and that includes labor and delivery.

Doctors know so much more about the virus so protocols continue to change, and NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz brought us along to her weekly appointment as she approaches her due date to talk about what expectant mothers are experiencing these days. Sheli is working from home for the last two weeks of her pregnancy to quarantine -- something her doctor, Dr. Delisa Skeete-Henry, spoke about. To hear why Sheli’s doctor said that’s the best thing, click here for the story from NBC 6’s soon-to-be new mommy herself.