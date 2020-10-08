6 Things to Know – Police Seek Attempted Kidnapping Suspect, Man Bitten by Shark in Miami Beach

It’s Thursday, October 8th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly attempted kidnapping a woman in Little Haiti last month.

According to police, the woman was leaving a gas station on foot near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street around 3:30 a.m. on August 13.

When the suspect attacked her and attempted to abduct her, she was able to break free and began screaming. A nearby neighbor turned their lights on, and the man was scared off, officials said.

No. 2 - A man was hospitalized after he was bitten by a shark at Miami Beach Wednesday, prompting officials to warn beachgoers not to enter the water on a stretch of the beach.

Officials said the 31-year-old man was bitten by a Black Tip shark near 10th Street and suffered an 8-inch laceration below his knee.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution and was in stable condition, officials said.

No. 3 - First responders were working to put out a fire that caused damage to multiple Hollywood Beach restaurants early Thursday morning.

Officials said that the fire broke out some time before 5 a.m. Beachgoers were the ones who reportedly alerted firefighters and first responders to the scene on the Hollywood Beach boardwalk.

Chopper footage showed severe damage in the properties of several restaurants on the boardwalk, including Little Venice Pizza Restaurant.

No. 4- Vice President Mike Pence faced off with Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Wednesday night in the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election.

The second debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's diagnosis of COVID-19, the debate commission announced Thursday.

No. 5 - Broward Schools will begin its staggered reopening schedule tomorrow, October 9th, five days earlier than the county's school board had originally voted to reopen. The updated date came after state officials pressured Broward and Miami-Dade to move up their schedules.

More than 70,000 students in elementary grades, plus grades 6, 9 and 10, came back to the campuses of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Wednesday. That means every single school in the district has now reopened with students in their buildings.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, Thursday looks quite calm with low rain chances and high sunshine. Humidity is running a little high, pushing feels-like temperatures well into the 90s by the afternoon. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.