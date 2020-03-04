6 Things to Know – Possible Ban on Phony Support Animals, Big Night for Biden

It’s Wednesday, March 4th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Joe Biden opened Super Tuesday with a series of victories, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days.

Sen. Bernie Sanders grabbed wins in Utah, Colorado and home-state Vermont, while Biden took Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia. The two Democrats were battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections.

No. 2 - A day after two people became the first in Florida to test positive for coronavirus, a third person in the state has tested "presumptive positive" for the virus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office confirmed Tuesday.

DeSantis' office said the case is out of Hillsborough County, and involves a person connected with a woman in her 20s who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday. Officials said the woman had recently returned from northern Italy, which has been among the countries hardest hit by the virus outside of Asia.

No. 3 - Rescuers searched through shattered Tennessee neighborhoods for bodies, less than a day after tornadoes ripped across Nashville and other parts of the state as families slept.

At least 24 people were killed, some in their beds, authorities said. The twisters that struck in the hours after midnight shredded more than 140 buildings and buried people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. The storms moved so quickly that many people in their path could not flee to safer areas.

No. 4 - Florida landlords wouldn't be able to prohibit emotional support animals, but people who falsely claim to need one could face jail time under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate Tuesday.

Landlords could ask people with emotional support animals whose disabilities are not apparent to document the need. Health care professionals who certify the need for the animals would have to have personal knowledge of the renter's disability. People wouldn't be able to simply download a certification of need from a website.

No. 5 - A Southwest Florida teen found herself under arrest after deputies say she threw a tampon at one of them following an incident at a neighborhood bar after a night of drinking with a fake ID.

The incident took place this weekend at the bar in Naples, when Collier County deputies were called to the scene after 18-year-old Olivia Pecuch allegedly slapped a bartender who was trying to calm her down after she was allegedly running around drunk looking for her purse. Pecuch allegedly asked one deputy to hold her feminine hygiene product and when he didn’t answer, the teen threw it and hit him in the face.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, a breezy and foggy morning turns into a warm afternoon in South Florida on Wednesday ahead of the latest front bringing rain by the end of the week.