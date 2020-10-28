6 Things to Know – Postal Slow Down Before Election Day Investigated, New Safety Protocols at Annual Boat Show

It’s Wednesday, October 28th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami's civilian investigative panel is reviewing the arrest of a paralyzed man with last year during a traffic stop.

Body worn camera video shows the moments Trayon Fussell was pulled over by Miami Police for a traffic stop in July 2019. Fussell was riding on the passenger side with two friends when officers asked them to step out to check the car. The video shows officers instructing one of Fussell’s friends to carry him to the back of the squad car. He tells officers he needs to be handcuffed in front of him because of his condition. That’s when things got intense. A Miami Police Internal Affairs Investigation cleared the officers of any wrongdoing. But the city's civilian investigative panel says excessive force was used by one officer and improper procedure by others.

No. 2 - Police are looking for two suspects who ambushed a woman and forced their way inside her Tamarac home before getting away with almost $3,000 worth of items, an incident that was captured on home surveillance cameras.

The victim can be seen on Ring camera footage leaving her home at around 9 a.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 57th Street and Woodland Boulevard, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. As she gets into her car, two men wearing masks ambush her. They're then seen behind the woman, forcing their way inside her home. They then left in a 2019-20 white Lexus NX300 F-Sport SUV. Investigators believe a third person may have been involved.

No. 3 - With the election one week away, voting advocates are urging people to drop off their absentee ballots in person. That’s because on-time delivery for the postal service has dropped.

According to data released by the postal service, roughly 86% of first-class mail was delivered on time for the week ending Oct. 16. That’s down from the previous week. NBC Owned Television Stations, Telemundo and NBCLX teamed up to test the speed of the postal system in an unscientific survey. We mailed hundreds of letters across the country during a three-month period. We found what other government reports verify: cost-cutting measures implemented over the summer have increased the time it’s taking for some mail to arrive at its destination. Click here to see the results form NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 4 - The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series to claim their first championship since 1988.

The Dodgers' latest title became their seventh ever, and their sixth since leaving Brooklyn for the West Coast in 1958. They did it without Justin Turner, their red-headed star who received a positive test for COVID-19 in the middle of their clinching victory. Turner was removed from the game after registering Major League Baseball's first positive test in 59 days and wasn't on the field as the Dodgers enjoyed the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season.

No. 5 - The Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is back in action starting Wednesday and running through Sunday, but there will be some changes that attendees need to know before they go.

All attendees must wear mask to be admitted and maintain a six feet social distance from others while at the event. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed around the area and the number of entrances has been increased to limit crowds. Officials hope the event, which brought a $1.3 billion impact to South Florida last year, will help those recovering from the pandemic.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be warm and dry for the most part on Wednesday with feels like temperatures reaching near the triple digits. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.