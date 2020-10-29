6 Things to Know – Pres. Campaigns Back in Florida, FIU Responds to Student's Racially Charged Video

It’s Thursday, October 29th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to chase votes in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican's pathway to another term as both nominees turn their focus to encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day.

Biden returns to Broward County and is scheduled to take party in a drive-in rally event Thursday in Coconut Creek, just over a week after taking part in events in Pembroke Pines and Miramar. Trump and Biden will also appear in Tampa hours apart on Thursday, visiting the western end of the state’s Interstate 4 corridor, the area known for its rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections. Biden holds a slight 4-point lead over Trump in Florida, fueled by his standing among seniors and independents, according to the final NBC News/Marist poll of the state before Tuesday's presidential election.

No. 2 - The video is just over four seconds long, but it was offensive enough to create a wave of disgust at Florida International University, especially among African American students.

The video, which was posted on social media, shows an FIU student twerking while chanting a racist slur over and over again. The university says the student is a freshman. NBC 6 knows her identity but we are choosing not to reveal it. FIU says the student’s video, while offensive, did not violate the university’s code of student conduct. President Mark Rosenberg posted a statement on FIU’s social media accounts today after the video went viral, calling it racist. To hear what students had to say, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Ari Odzer.

No. 3 - A Tamarac neighborhood is asking the city for action after several sightings of coyotes in the area, including one that snatched and killed a family pet last week.

The owner of 4-year-old Bo - a Yorkie - says that around 8 p.m. last Wednesday, a coyote appeared out of nowhere and grabbed the dog by the neck before taking off. His children were nearby, sitting in their screened in porch as it happened. A short time later, Bo was found at a golf course, dead. Neighbors have snapped all kinds of photos of coyotes in the area lately, even in parking lots. Some are afraid to walk outside their back door. Click here to hear what they said in a report from NBC 6’s Marissa Bagg.

No. 4 - The United States recorded 80,662 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to a tally by NBC News. It was the first time new cases have surpassed 80,000 in a single day, topping the previous high of 79,303 cases on Oct. 23.

Practically every U.S. state is seeing a rise in cases. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of hard-hit Wisconsin has been reduced to pleading with people to stay home, after an order he issued in the spring was overturned by the courts. Illinois' governor banned indoor dining and drinking in Chicago this week. Other states are likewise considering reimposing restrictions. The long-feared surge is blamed in part on growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing, as well as the onset of cold weather, which is forcing people indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.

No. 5 - The Skyviews Miami observation wheel is open for business, and its owners and city leaders are hoping it will quickly become an iconic landmark in the city.

The attraction towers almost 200 feet above Bayside Marketplace and features 42 enclosed gondolas. Each ride lasts about 15 minutes and in true Miami fashion, there’s a VIP gondola that features leather seats and a glass bottom floor. City leaders said the attraction will promote economic development during a time that's been very difficult for many businesses. Click here to get a look from up high in the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida may feel more like the summer than the last week of October with feels like temperatures near the triple digits. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.