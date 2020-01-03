6 Things to Know – President Trump Makes Stop in Miami, Rapper DaBaby Arrested

It’s Friday, January 3rd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, it’s a warm and muggy end to the work week in South Florida ahead of a wet start to the weekend - but much cooler temperatures are in store in the near future. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - President Donald Trump will be back in Miami as he will be speaking at an event aimed at a base of voters who have been some of his most vocal supporters during his first term.

Trump will speak at the Jesus International Ministries in West Kendall, where workers are getting the parking lot and the rest of the sprawling campus ready for the President’s arrival and the crowd he’s expected to draw at the 7,000 seat auditorium.

No. 3 - Police in Miami Beach are investigating a late-night Christmas Eve shooting that left one woman injured.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running toward a black Jeep, wielding a rifle and firing multiple shots at the vehicle. Officers later found shell casings and a projectile on the scene near 14th Street and Washington Avenue. One of the bullets was absorbed by the vehicle’s door, causing bruising to the female passenger.

No. 4 - Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Iran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing.

The killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

No. 5 - Rapper DaBaby was arrested after being detained and questioned by Miami police Thursday in reference to a robbery investigation, authorities said.

The Miami Police Department confirmed the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was taken to police headquarters and was being questioned by robbery detectives. He was later charged with one count of battery and given a $5,000 bond.

No. 6 - Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters announced for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced Thursday that other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close and Will Ferrell. Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson will also present. Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards that will air on NBC.