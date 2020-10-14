6 Things to Know – Presidential Campaigns Focus on South Florida, Retailers Offering Pre-Holiday Deals

It’s Wednesday, October 14th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The Miami-Dade State Attorney decided not to charge a Homestead police officer in the shooting death of a Homestead man in 2015.

Edward Foster died back in 2015 during his encounter with Officer Anthony Green. Sources said at the time that calls were made to 911 about a man with a gun. Family members say Foster was just coming back from the grocery store that day. Family and some witnesses say Foster was running from the officer. Cellphone video showed the scene after the shooting and a woman is heard saying Foster was shot for no reason. The State Attorney’s closeout memo, obtained by NBC 6 on Tuesday, said the shooting was justified because Foster pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at Green. The family's attorney, Michael Pizzi, called the decision a travesty, and said Foster was shot in the back as he ran away.

No. 2 - Joe Biden headed to Broward County Tuesday to court seniors with Election Day just three weeks away - his third visit to Florida in just a month.

Biden spoke at events in Pembroke Pines and Miramar. After frequently criticizing President Donald Trump for not doing enough to promote wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus, Biden was wearing two masks, an N-95 underneath a blue surgical mask, as he deplaned in Florida. Later in the day, he switched to his normal mode of donning just one. Biden also held a drive-in rally designed to promote voter mobilization, his swing coincided with a $500,000 donation from billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg to increase Democratic turnout in Miami-Dade County.

No. 3 - The election ball keeps on rolling throughout South Florida this week as President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to be in Miami Thursday in a push to sway swing state voters.

On Thursday, Vice President Pence is scheduled to appear at a pair of events across Miami-Dade. The "Make America Great Again" event will take place at the Memorial Cubano at Tamiami Park at around 12:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., Pence will attend a "Faith in America" event at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami. On top of the events, authorities are also advising those who will be in the area to expect traffic delays and possible road closures. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the MacArthur Causeway (I-395) will be closed in both directions. Police suggest using the Julia Tuttle Causeway (I-195) or the 79th Street Causeway to exit or enter the City of Miami Beach.

No. 4 - The pandemic has restricted access to government buildings across South Florida. But courthouses in Miami-Dade are now expanding capacity following an NBC 6 report.

The courthouse handles a number of cases, including domestic violence. In August, NBC 6 reported a woman was turned away twice from the courthouse and sent to another location because of COVID-19 restrictions. Jean Richardson, the woman’s attorney, told us it took her client days to file a restraining order against her abusive husband, even though she had visible injuries, including “scratches on her neck” and a “large bruise on her face.” To read what changes will be taking place, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 5 - Amazon, Walmart, and Target are all advertising sales this week comparable to those we typically see on Black Friday. The competition between retailers could mean more deals for you.

Amazon’s Prime Day event is typically in July but was rescheduled for Oct. 13-14 this year. Target is offering items at a discount on its ‘Target Deal Days.’ This event runs during the same two days as Amazon’s Prime Day event and the company offers a price match guarantee. Walmart is offering its own deals and its big sale even runs until Oct.15. For more on these sales and how you can buy safely online, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will feel much drier and a lot more humid for the middle of the work week after the quick arrival of a front. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.