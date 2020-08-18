6 Things to Know – Primary Election Day Taking Place in Pandemic, Facial Tech Used by Police to Make Protest Arrest

It’s Tuesday, August 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - South Floridians who haven’t already taken part in early voting or sent back their mail-in ballots will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election held in the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls will be open across Miami-Dade and Broward counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for registered voters to cast their ballots. Across both counties, candidates are running for some of the most high profile positions - both in South Florida and across the state including the mayor of Miami-Dade County and Broward Sheriff. NBC 6 will have complete coverage of all the results starting with a special hour-long newscast at 7 p.m. as well as all the results recapped throughout the night and on the 11 p.m. news.

No. 2 - A man who may have been the last to see a young mother who disappeared in South Florida is now facing a federal kidnapping charge in connection with the case, according to a criminal complaint.

Shannon Demar Ryan, 38, is accused of kidnapping the young son of 21-year-old Leila Cavett, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday. Ryan, a self-described witch and chakra master, was arrested Saturday on two counts of lying to a federal officer, according to Broward Sheriff's Office jail records. The search for Cavett began on July 26, when her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone barefoot in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex.

No. 3 - Night two of the nearly all virtual Democratic National Convention will take place Tuesday, after an opening night that featured several prominent Republicans who are endorsing presumptive nominee Joe Biden as well as former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Tuesday’s speakers will include former President Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden. NBC News will provide live coverage of the event starting at 10 p.m.

No. 4 - The fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers and fifth-seeded Miami Heat will face off starting Tuesday in an Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

The rosters are almost entirely different from what they were in those 2014 Eastern Conference finals between the clubs, when the Miami trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were matching wits with Paul George, David West and Lance Stephenson. Miami has reached the postseason for the ninth time in Erik Spoelstra’s 12 years as coach, but the Heat have won only one series since the end of the “Big 3” era.

No. 5 - Police body cameras and tower camera video show some of what happened on May 30 as protesters squared off with Miami officers forming a line outside of their Downtown headquarters.

The videos, exclusively obtained by NBC 6 Investigators, captured heated moments as police say Oriana Albornoz, 25, threw two rocks at an officer hitting him once and injuring his leg. A month later, Albornoz was arrested and charged with battery on a police officer while the NBC 6 Investigators found police used the facial recognition program Clearview AI to find her. To see what else was discovered, click here for a report from investigator Phil Prazan

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be battling the heat and humidity Tuesday with near record highs ahead of rain chances increasing in the coming days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.