6 Things to Know – Protecting Yourself From Gift Card Scams, Pet Shop Closed for Filth May Reopen

It’s Wednesday, January 15th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, a slightly cooler morning greets South Florida on Wednesday ahead of a drier afternoon and two more fronts arriving in the coming days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - A South Florida pet shop that was shut down last year after advocates say animals were found living in filth may reopen its doors.

The owner of the Pembroke Park pet store is trying to reopen "Dr Do Little" under a different name, NBC 6 has learned. Last year, Good Karma Pet Rescue and three other agencies responded to and rescued 31 animals found living in unsanitary conditions.

No. 3 - The FBI is now investigating an armed home invasion and murder that took place in November at a Cutler Bay residence, and released new surveillance footage of the suspects who are wanted in the case.

The incident happened on November 5th, around 11 p.m., when 31-year-old Daniel Macko was home with his wife and a friend in the vicinity of Southwest 222nd Street and Southwest 99th Avenue in Cutler Bay. FBI officials said a Dodge ram van was observed parked near Macko's driveway as Macko's wife left the home to run an errand.

No. 4 - The House is set to vote to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the next steps Tuesday after meeting privately with House Democrats at the Capitol, ending her blockade a month after they voted to impeach Trump. After the midday Wednesday vote, House managers named to prosecute the case will walk the articles across the Capitol in a dramatic procession that evening.

No. 5 - A tighter field of just six Democrats took the stage for Tuesday night's debate — the last debate before Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- gathered in Des Moines, all anxious for a televised boost before the Feb. 3 caucuses that could give one or more of them momentum for the primaries that will then come hot and heavy.

No. 6 – Gift cards were a popular choice to be handed out during the holiday season – but with them come new “family emergency” scam victims that are finding themselves without any of the money in the gift.

Crooks operating these scams raked in at least $41 million in 2018, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Click here to see the story from NBC 6 Responds and if stores are doing enough to keep you safe.