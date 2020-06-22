6 Things to Know – Publix Issues Major Salad Recall, Disney World Reopening Some Resorts Monday

It’s Monday, June 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A Miami restaurant was allowed to reopen its doors on Sunday - days after they and other restaurants in the area were forced to close by police for violating Miami-Dade County social distancing guidelines.

Astra Rooftop Garden in Wynwood was back open for business on Father's Day. This time, owners say, with stricter safety measures in place. Police shut the business down for 24 hours Friday night because of the long line to get in. The business had to submit an affidavit to Miami-Dade's mayor’s office with the changes they made in order to reopen safely.

No. 2 - Residents in Miami-Dade County will have a new option when it comes to getting antibody testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

BioReference will be testing at the Miami International Mall every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot between JCPenny and Kohl’s starting June 22nd. The site is opening in an effort to expand access to testing, as BioReference partnered with REEF Technologies to host a series of collection sites at different locations around the country.

No. 3 - One of Florida's largest grocery store chains is announcing a recall of some salads sold in its stores.

Publix announced that Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit. The store said the problem is that wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut might be in some of the salad kits, but aren’t listed on the labels. That could cause allergic reactions that could be life-threatening for some people.

No. 4 - A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the stock car racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

NASCAR said it had launched an immediate investigation and will do everything possible to find out who was responsible and “eliminate them from the sport.” On Twitter, Wallace said the “the despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

No. 5 - If you’re planning a trip to the ‘happiest place on Earth’ in the coming weeks, Walt Disney World is ready to reopen the doors of several resorts and campgrounds at the Central Florida result amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Select Deluxe Villa resorts and Fort Wilderness campgrounds will reopen starting Monday, including ones located at Bay Lake Tower, the Kidani Village at Animal Kingdom and more. Employees will be taking “numerous health and safety measures into place” according to Disney officials in guidance with protocols with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances are slim for South Florida to start the work week with a slight afternoon shower and storm sticking around. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.