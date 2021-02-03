6 Things to Know: Questions, Sorrow After Deaths of FBI Agents, Commissioners Wants More Workers Vaccinated

It’s Wednesday, February 3rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two FBI agents were shot and killed and three others were injured while serving a search warrant early Tuesday morning in a Sunrise neighborhood, setting off a massive police response and lockdown.

FBI officials said the agents were executing a federal court-ordered search warrant related to a violent crimes against children case at an apartment complex when they were shot at. Multiple sources told NBC 6 that the suspect had placed cameras outside the unit and the suspect was aware the agents were approaching. Sources said the gunfire started before the agents were in position to knock and seek cover. Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the shooting, officials said. Special Agent in Charge for the FBI's Miami Office George Piro said Schwartzenberger, 43, had been with the FBI since 2005, and leaves behind a husband and two children. Alfin, 36, had been with the FBI since 2009 and leaves behind a wife and a child.

No. 2 - Flags are at half staff at the FBI building in Miramar, a building named after the two FBI agents killed in a 1986 shootout with bank robbers in South Miami.

Tuesday morning’s tragedy happened as the agents were executing a search warrant. Now the bureau is in mourning, the South Florida law enforcement community is stunned, but every cop knows there’s potential danger every time they knock on a door. NBC 6 reporter Ari Odzer spoke with several experts, including Miami-Dade’s former top cop, about the dangers that come with the job. Click here for that story.

No. 3 - Miami-Dade County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to urge Gov. Ron DeSantis to include hotel, restaurant and home health care workers in the next round of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Last month, county commissioners called on the governor and the state legislature to give priority to a group of other workers that include teachers, jail guards, police, and child care workers. The governor has said seniors remain a priority. It is unlikely he will allow local leaders to determine who is next in line for a vaccine. For months, elected leaders have asked the governor for power to enforce COVID-19 restrictions and collect fines for violations. He has denied the request.

No. 4 - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will leave his post later this year, turning the helm over to the company's top cloud executive, Andy Jassy, according to an announcement Tuesday. Bezos will transition to executive chairman of Amazon's board.

Bezos, 57, graduated from Miami Palmetto High School and founded Amazon in 1994 and has since morphed the one-time online bookstore into a mega-retailer with global reach in a slew of different categories from gadgets to groceries to streaming. Amazon surpassed a $1 trillion market cap under Bezos' leadership in January of last year — it's now worth more than $1.6 trillion. The company had kept its succession plans quiet, though onlookers speculated that either Jassy or Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, would be Bezos' eventual successor. In August Amazon announced Wilke will retire in 2021. Jassy, 53, will become CEO in the third quarter.

No. 5 - Hundreds of fans lined up Tuesday with the hopes of meeting Colombian superstar Maluma in Wynwood, but police shut down the event due to the violation of COVID-19 emergency orders.

Fans rushed to an art gallery in Wynwood soon after the singer announced on his Instagram that he would be making an appearance there. Several fans got to meet Maluma, but some were left disappointed after police shut down the event. The singer was spotted standing through the sunroof of his car waving to fans as dozens of people crowded around, cheering and trying to take photos. Click here for more on what fans said in a report from NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida is waking up to its coldest temperatures in nearly a year Wednesday - but a quick warm-up could be coming by the end of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.