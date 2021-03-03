6 Things to Know: Racist Rant by Boater Caught on Camera, New Vaccination Site Opens in Miami-Dade

It’s Wednesday, March 3rd – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Agents with the FBI were involved in a raid at a home in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning that left a suspect in custody whose social media activity shows him possibly connected with and sympathetic to the right wing group the Proud Boys.

A large law enforcement presence was seen at the home in the area of Southwest 6th Street and 14th Avenue. FBI officials said they arrested 32-year-old Paul N. Miller for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The landlord of the home said he had rented it to a man from New Jersey who had moved in on Feb. 1. As previously reported by NBC News, Miller's social media posts suggest he's sympathetic to the Proud Boys, regularly using racial slurs and jokes while dressed as comic book characters including The Joker.

No. 2 - The new COVID-19 vaccination site run by FEMA will be opening in Miami-Dade as one of four new federally supported sites that will be operating in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last Friday.

The new site at Miami-Dade College's north campus at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue is set to open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is expected provide 2,000 doses each day. Also beginning Wednesday, Jackson Health System will expand its criteria for coronavirus vaccinations to include people ages 50 and over who have a doctor's recommendation based on high-risk conditions.

No. 3 - President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Biden also announced that drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-shot vaccine, likening the partnership between the two drug companies to the spirit of national cooperation during World War II. Despite the stepped-up pace of vaccine production, the work of inoculating Americans could extend well into the summer, officials said, depending both on the government’s capacity to deliver doses and Americans’ willingness to roll up their sleeves.

No. 4 - A video captured men yelling racist slurs at a Black fisherman while out at sea, and the man who filmed the encounter says that wasn't the first time.

Shannon Bustamante said he was invited to join a fleet of fishermen to film content for his YouTube channel. He instead ended up capturing the racist rant while they were out at sea off Stuart. In the video, the men repeatedly yell racist and homophobic slurs at a 21-year-old fisherman because the boat he was on got too close to theirs. To hear why Bustamante has since posted the encounter on his channel and said he wanted to bring awareness to racism, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Jamie Guirola.

No. 5 - Cellphone video inside a Frontier Airlines plane on Feb. 28 shows commotion between passengers and the crew on a flight leaving Miami.

An Orthodox Jewish family headed from Miami to New York says they were kicked off the flight because their 15-month-old baby was not wearing a mask. Frontier says the toddler was not the only one without a mask. Martin Joseph claims his family members were all wearing masks and says different passengers on the airplane also support these claims. To hear what else Joseph had to say and why one group called the situation frustrating, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, near-record heat will be the story Wednesday in South Florida before the latest front arrives and brings a much needed drop in temperatures. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.