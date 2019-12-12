6 Things to Know – Rapper Speaks Out After Shooting, Inside ‘La Caja China’ Headquarters

It’s Thursday, December 12th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, you'll be dodging rain drops Thursday across South Florida as a muggy day is forecasted - but a much drier weekend could be in store for the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Crews responded to a massive fire Wednesday evening at an apartment building in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded after 7 p.m. to Le Club apartments at 8630 Southwest 212th Street as crews saw flames and heavy smoke emanating from the roof of the building, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries as the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No. 3 - Three people including a well-known entertainer were hospitalized after an early morning shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Wednesday.

Officials haven't released the identities of the victims but NBC 6 has learned that entertainer Saucy Santana was one of the victims. Click here to see Santana’s first remarks after the shooting to NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez.

No. 4 - A Broward Sheriff's deputy seen on video slamming a teen's head on the ground in front of a crowd of high school students in Tamarac earlier this year has been fired.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich was fired by the sheriff's office on Tuesday for his involvement in the April arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle, Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference. Deputy Ralph Mackey was also given a written reprimand for a policy violation.

No. 5 – NBC 6 and Telemundo 51’s annual Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is underway. Every year, your donations brighten up the lives of thousands of children in need throughout South Florida.

Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to one of the following locations from now through December 13th, when the final collection event will be at the Miramar Fire Department at 14801 Southwest 27th Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the NBC 6 Café.

No. 6 - It's a staple across many South Florida homes just in time for Noche Buena - now, NBC 6 goes inside the headquarters where the epic La Caja China grills are made to cook that delicious pork for the holidays.

