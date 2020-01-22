6 Things to Know – Residents Warned of Falling Iguanas, Viral Video Captures Brawl at Pizzeria

It’s Wednesday, January 22nd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, parts of South Florida woke up to the coldest temps in nearly five years as a wind chill advisory is in effect with cool weather sticking around. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - The National Weather Service in Miami is warning residents about the possibility of falling iguanas thanks to cold temperatures.

The cold-blooded animals can slow down or become immobile when temperatures dip into the 40s, and are known to drop out of trees. Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill told NBC 6 that smaller iguanas are especially susceptible to becoming incapacitated in just a matter of hours once the temperatures reach the 40's.

No. 3 - Police responded to the Hollywood home of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown Tuesday.

According to a press release from Hollywood Police, officers responded to the home after an "alleged victim" told police that Brown, and his trainer, Glen Holt, attacked him. Officers say they were able to take Holt into custody, but were unsuccessful in making contact with Brown.

No. 4 - Police are investigating after video of brawl involving two transgender women at a popular South Florida pizzeria went viral.

The two transgender women said they were eating pizza in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 at Rey's Pizzeria in Hialeah when two men started harassing and mocking them. The restaurant’s attorney, Julio Gutierrez, said police were called and the two men involved were taken away in an ambulance.

No. 5 - The U.S. Senate plunged into President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Tuesday with Republicans abruptly abandoning plans to cram opening arguments into two late-night sessions and Democrats arguing for more witnesses to expose Trump’s "trifecta" of offenses.

The daylong session started Tuesday with the setback for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and the president's legal team, but it ended near 2 a.m. Wednesday with Republicans easily approving the rest of the trial rules largely on their terms. The result is the Trump's historic trial, unfolding amid a watchful public in an election year.

No. 6 - From the first frame, the documentary film, “After Parkland,” grabs the viewer with the visceral pain of a father who lost his daughter.

The film takes the viewer into the lives of many of those most dramatically impacted by the tragedy. Parents and loved ones of those who died, and students who survived, are profiled in the months after the shooting. The film makes its South Florida debut Wednesday night at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale and tickets are still available.