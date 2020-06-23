6 Things to Know – Restaurant Under Fire for Wing Name, Workers Suffer Even With Jobs Coming Back

It’s Tuesday, June 23rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - The City of Miami as joining a number of other cities in Miami-Dade in implementing a rule requiring the wearing of facial coverings in public spaces.

At a news conference for the Miami-Dade County League of Cities Mayor's Coalition Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the new mask rule was in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Aventura, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach are all implementing the new rule. Suarez said the city will also be delaying any potential phase 3 reopenings, which includes movie theaters, night clubs, and large venues.

No. 2 - When elected officials issue orders about things like mandatory face coverings, they say their decisions are data driven. But ever wonder what data is driving them?

Mayors from throughout Miami-Dade said they got a dose of data Monday morning from Florida International University's College of Public Health, as they have for weeks now - and the college announced it has begun sharing that information on a public website. For more on how you can get your hands on this information, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

No. 3 - A South Florida man quit his job at a restaurant after the name of a menu item of blackened chicken wings was changed to "I can't breathe."

Brandon Gonzalez was running a plate of the chicken wings to a guest on Saturday at Hole in the Wall in southwest Miami-Dade when he noticed something unusual and offensive with the kitchen ticket. "I can't breathe" has been the rallying cry at nationwide protests for Black Americans who were killed at the hands of cops. The owner wrote in a social media post, “I want to apologize for my insensitivity in a lame attempt at humor.”

No. 4 - Hospitality, leisure and construction are some of the industries that have added new jobs, according to a report released by the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

However, the report goes on to say, “from April 2020 to May 2020, there was an increase of 26,500 nonagricultural payroll jobs, signaling modest movement towards economic recovery.” To hear more from those saying they are still struggling even when back to work, click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - A total, raving, SOB. That’s what the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance wants everyone to be. A Supporter of Broward.

They’re rolling out a new marketing campaign with banners and billboards which you will soon be seeing all over the county. Even the Water Taxi boats are telling everyone to be an SOB, proving sailors are as salty as you thought. For more on the colorful new slogan and campaign, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, the hot and humid weather is not ready to leave South Florida yet while a dose of Saharan dust brings in more storms later in the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.