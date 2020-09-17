6 Things to Know – Sally Leaves Devastating Flooding, Miami's Police Chief Set to Step Down

It’s Thursday, September 17th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and banquet halls in Miami-Dade County can reopen later this week at 50% capacity, the mayor announced.

With the county's daily COVID-19 infection rate under 5%, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he will sign an order that will go into effect Friday. Some of these business are already posting and sharing about reopening on the 18th. At the same time, Catholic schools in Miami-Dade and Broward will reopen on Sept. 23, the Archdiocese announced Wednesday. Schools will continue to offer distance learning while they phase-in the return of students at the 49 elementary and eight high schools.

No. 2 - Police in Davie are searching for suspects who they say assaulted a woman and stole her phone and purse during an incident in a Walmart parking lot that was caught on camera.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the store at 4301 S. University Drive and started with a fight over a parking space, police said. Officials said the fight quickly escalated to a brutal beating and strong-arm robbery. The video showed one female suspect beating on the victim, before two other suspects who are possibly the female suspect's children start punching and kicking the victim on the ground. To see the video and hear from the woman who became a victim, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Kim Wynne.

No. 3 - After nearly three years on the job, the chief of the Miami Police Department will call it a career early next year.

Per the office of city commissioner Ken Russell in an email to NBC 6, Chief Jorge Colina will step down from the position at some point early in 2021. Colina is expected to announce the decision in the coming days. After spending three decades working in police forces for the city, Colina took over as chief in 2018 and led the city to the lowest homicide rate in 50 years during his first year on the job. Colina’s tenure hasn’t been without rough points either, as he dealt with protests over racial injustice this past summer and admitted to using offensive language while teaching a course about street narcotics operations

No. 4 - Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rains threatened more misery for some residents of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, even as the storm's remnants were forecast to dump as much as a foot of rain and spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors in flooded areas that they would need to remain vigilant as water from the hurricane subsides, because heavy rains to the north were expected to cause flooding in Panhandle rivers in the coming days. Sally blew ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama, Wednesday morning as a major hurricane with 105 mph winds. It moved slowly, exacerbating the effect of heavy rains. More than 2 feet fell near Naval Air Station Pensacola, and nearly 3 feet of water covered streets in downtown Pensacola, the National Weather Service reported.

No. 5 - Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off Thursday night with the Miami Heat looking to take a commanding lead in their series with the Boston Celtics.

Miami got the overtime win in Game One thanks to last second buckets from Jimmy Butler and a key block heard around the world from Bam Adebayo to get the win. The Heat has won nine of their 10 playoffs wins so far in the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World as they look to inch closer to the team’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, parts of South Florida may not even see a drop of rain on Thursday ahead of storm chances picking up at some point this weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.