6 Things to Know – Senate to Confirm Supreme Court Pick, Iconic South Florida Farm Coming Back

It’s Monday, October 26th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Three minors were hospitalized after a shooting inside a Goulds neighborhood Sunday afternoon, law enforcement says.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting occurred at the 11300 block of southwest 216th Street. Police says three minors, ages 9, 14 and 17 were injured. The 9-year-old child was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Both the 14-year-old and 17-year-old minors were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. All three children are in stable condition. Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect or motive, but are asking for the public's help.

No. 2 - A Miami Beach Commissioner says he tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted on Twitter, Commissioner David Richardson says he began feeling symptoms Saturday evening before being tested Sunday morning.

According to Richardson, he has hosted several food distribution events over the last eight months, but has made no contact with participants or the food, adding that, for the most part, he's been very diligent about wearing a mask. Richardson's positive test also forced Miami-Dade County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Eileen Higgins to stop their campaign events for Sunday, after the trio appeared together at a recent event.

No. 3 - A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition and institutional norms to secure President Donald Trump’s nominee the week before Election Day.

Barrett's confirmation Monday was hardly in doubt as Senate Republicans seized the opportunity to install a third Trump justice, securing a conservative court majority for the foreseeable future. With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argued into the night Sunday that the winner of the Nov. 3 election should be the one to choose the nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The 48-year-old appellate judge’s rise opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard Nov. 10.

No. 4 - The sticky buns that have people lining up sometimes for miles at the iconic Southwest Miami-Dade staple known as Knaus Berry Farms are coming back.

The farm, which has been in operation since 1956 and is located on Southwest 248th Street in Homestead, will be opening their doors on Oct. 27, "Lord willing" according to a social media post earlier this month. The farm operates from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. It is closed during the summer months, as well as on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year's Day.

No. 5 - A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek.

Zeta on Sunday became the earliest ever 27th named storm of the Atlantic season. The system was centered about 210 miles southeast of Cozumel island Monday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm was moving northwest at around 9 mph after being nearly stationary over the weekend. Forecasters said Zeta was expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula later Monday before heading into the Gulf of Mexico and then approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

No. 6 - Locally, South Florida remains under a flood watch into Monday evening, but will get a chance to dry out in the upcoming days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.