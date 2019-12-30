6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

It’s Monday, December 30th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, South Florida will start the week with "air you can wear" as a muggy, humid pattern sticks around Monday before what should be a clearer New Year's Eve. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for First Alert Doppler 6000 and push alerts on any severe weather.

No. 2 - Residents in the Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods affected by a series of sewer main breaks attended a community meeting where they voiced their frustrations with city officials.

Many in attendance were concerned with how the city has handled informing the Virginia Young Park area of water quality. All four sewer main breaks have been fixed, but officials say the ultimate plan is to replace the pipe within 2 to 3 months.

No. 3 - Dozens of members from Miami Beach's Jewish community attended a Menorah lighting ceremony Sunday evening just one day after a major stabbing at a rabbi's home in New York.

Those in attendance said the attack worries them, but it will not prevent them from celebrating. Rabbi Zev Katz of Chabad Jewish Synagogue in Miami Beach says the attacks have people in the area on edge - many are worried about attending the synagogue.

No. 4 - As authorities continue their search for the exact motive of a stabbing at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, the attorney for the suspect says Grafton Thomas had a long history of profound mental illness and hospitalization.

In a family statement to NBC New York, attorney Michael Sussman said Sunday that Thomas "has no known history of anti-Semitism and was in a home that embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups."

No. 5 - Monday’s Orange Bowl game between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers will be just the sixth time the orange and blue have played in Miami-Dade County since the 1988 season.

While this will be the first ever trip to the Orange Bowl game for the Cavaliers, head coach Dan Mullen’s Gators are in the game for the fourth time – winning their three previous games.

No. 6 – South Florida residents looking to get rid of their Christmas tree now that the holidays are over can do so starting this week.

Miami-Dade residents can either drop off their Christmas trees or have them collected for recycling, and in return they may be able to pick up free mulch made from the trees in the Spring. For a complete list of locations, click on this link.