6 Things to Know – Sewer Spill Capped in Fort Lauderdale, ‘Canes End Season With Bowl Game

It’s Thursday, December 26th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

Weather wise, if you're traveling back home or heading to return some gifts, make sure to pack your umbrella as a passing shower is in the forecast through the rest of the week.

No. 2 - Family and friends are trying to understand how two young adults could lose their lives in a deadly crash on a Margate road.

Officers from the Margate Police Department arrived at the scene near the 6500 block of Royal Palm Boulevard around 1 a.m. after receiving calls about the rollover crash. Two people were ejected and died at the scene, later identified as 24-year-old Craig Williams of North Lauderdale and 19-year-old Reyana Sanaa of Lauderhill.

No. 3 - Residents in one Fort Lauderdale neighborhood got a holiday miracle on Wednesday as the latest sewer leak in their area was fixed.

City officials say a bypass line was successfully completed to divert around the damaged pipe in the Rio Vista neighborhood, saying that the line is functioning and the wastewater collection system is back online.

No. 4 - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she was disturbed to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there would be "total coordination" between the White House and the Senate over the upcoming presidential impeachment trial.

Murkowski was critical of the impeachment process conducted in the House of Representatives, describing it as rushed.

No. 5 - Residents in a Florida city are stepping up to help the four children found inside of a home where three adults were found dead on Christmas Eve in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.

The four children – all under the age of 10 – were inside the Lakeland home when 30-year-old Leighton Josephs entered and shot both 30-year-old Racheal Ramsey and 27-year-old Christopher Pine to death before during the gun on himself. Since the shooting, residents in the city as well as business owners have come together – bringing holiday gifts to open and food to eat.

No. 6 – The 2019 college football season is coming to an end for the Miami Hurricanes as they will take the field for the final time on Thursday as the face Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

It’s the first bowl game for head coach Manny Diaz as the team’s leader – a team whose fortunes he hopes to change after losing their final two regular season games, including a loss to cross-town rival FIU.