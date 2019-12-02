6 Things to Know – Shoppers Ready for Cyber Monday, Dolphins Win Wild Game Over Eagles

What to Know It’s Monday, December 2nd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, keep that umbrella around Monday morning as shower chances increase across the area - but remember that sweater for the cooler weather arriving as early as Tuesday morning. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - State representatives will introduce a bill that would eliminate express lanes on the Palmetto and prohibit tolls from being created on the highway.

The No More Tolls movement's petition emerged five years ago as a simple citizens protest. It gained more momentum when toll collection was announced on the Palmetto express lanes. Now, more than half a million residents have signed the No More Tolls petition.

No. 3 - A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck in Tamarac Saturday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 4900 block of North State Road 7 at around 2:40 p.m. Deputies say they pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene when they arrived.

No. 4 - Days after shoppers crowded malls across South Florida and around the country, the annual ‘Cyber Monday’ holiday is expected to bring billions of dollars in purchases to companies straight from the computer.

Facilities across the United States, including warehouse stores like one for Amazon located in Opa-locka, are expected to fulfill millions of orders placed on Monday alone. This year's Black Friday was the biggest ever for online sales, as fewer people hit the stores and shoppers rang up $7.4 billion in transactions from their phones, computers and tablets.

No. 5 - The White House declared Sunday it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve their report Tuesday making the case for President Donald Trump's removal from office.

That committee's first hearing was already set for Wednesday and was expected to feature four legal experts who will examine questions of constitutional grounds as the committee decides whether to write articles of impeachment against Trump, and if so, what those articles would be.

No. 6 - DeVante Parker made two acrobatic touchdown receptions and kicker Jason Sanders also had a circus-like scoring catch to help the Miami Dolphins rally past the slumping Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 Sunday.

Miami overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half with three touchdowns in less than 13 minutes and won for the third time in their past five games, a surprising and perhaps costly turnaround for a team that will be shopping for a franchise quarterback in the 2020 draft.