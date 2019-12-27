6 Things to Know – Sinkhole Nightmare After Pipe Break, Proposal Puts Cops in South Beach Bars

It’s Friday, December 27th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, that umbrella will be needed for the end of the week as showers will be scattered throughout Friday and into the weekend across South Florida. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Authorities are investigating a water main break that appears to have caused a large sinkhole to form near the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is urging commuters to avoid the area of Southwest 27th Avenue between 27th Terrace near US1 as the road restoration continues. The water and sewer leak prompted a road closure on SW 27th Avenue from US1 to SW 26th Street around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the City of Miami.

No. 3 - Police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger and killed two people outside a Homestead building on Christmas Day.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Homestead Police arrived at the scene at the 100 block of Northwest 4th Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday after getting a call of a dead body. Once the arrived, they found the bodies of 22-year-old Juan Godinez and 17-year-old Venicio Perez at the scene. Officials said both suffered from gunshot wounds.

No. 4 - The U.S. Coast Guard was on Friday searching for an "overdue" tour helicopter believed to be carrying seven people off the coast of Hawaii in difficult weather conditions, NBC News reported.

The owner of the helicopter raised the alarm about the aircraft at 6:06 p.m. (11:06 p.m. ET), according to the statement. The helicopter carrying one pilot and six passengers, which had been touring of Kauai's Napali Coast, had been due back at 5:21 p.m.

No. 5 - South Beach's signature bars may soon be required to have a mandatory cop after midnight.

The Miami Beach City Commission earlier this month unanimously agreed to a proposal requiring every bar along the South Beach corridor to have a police officer after midnight standing guard outside until closing time. The measure requires a second vote in January before it can be passed officially, and some of the language in the proposal may be tweaked.

No. 6 - J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history.

Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years. The ‘Canes played three quarterbacks — Jarren Williams, Tate Martell, N’Kosi Perry — and found no success.