6 Things to Know – Soggy Memorial Day for South Florida, Doctor Unveils ‘Drive-Thru Botox’

It’s Monday, May 25th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Weatherwise, South Florida will feel soggy this Memorial Day with wet weather causing a Flood Watch to be extended into Tuesday morning. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - With some parts of South Florida still not even open amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Memorial Day holiday will look much different with some cities going virtual in their remembrance ceremonies.

The city of North Miami will hold a virtual ceremony, being held Monday at 10 a.m. on the city’s Facebook page, honoring the fallen heroes with a wreath dedication and 21-gun salute to remember those who gave their lives defending freedom. The pandemic has kept several main tourist areas closed since the middle of March, with Fort Lauderdale not reopening their beaches until Tuesday morning along with hotels and gyms reopening the same day. Miami Beach, a normal hotbed of activity during the holiday weekend, remains closed until June 1st with restaurants in the city still limited to takeout service.

No. 3 - A Florida law requiring felons to pay legal fees as part of their sentences before regaining the vote is unconstitutional for those unable to pay, or unable to find out how much they owe, a federal judge ruled Sunday.

The 125-page ruling was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee. It involves a state law to implement a 2016 ballot measure approved by voters to automatically restore the right to vote for many felons who have completed their sentence. Hinkle has acknowledged he is unlikely to have the last word in the case, expecting the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to launch an appeal.

No. 4 - New details show the Miami-Dade woman who was charged for the murder of her 9-year-old son on Saturday allegedly tried to drown him behind an apartment complex before succeeding in killing him at another location, police say.

Witnesses told NBC 6 that they saw a neighbor rescue Patricia Ripley's son Alejandro Ripley from a canal behind their housing complex near 103rd Avenue and Kendall Drive in Miami. Patricia, 45, is facing attempted and premeditated murder charges and being held in jail with no bond. One police officer said neighbors screamed for help when they saw the boy nearly drown. Police say video footage confirms that Patricia pushed her son into the water and left him there, by himself.

No. 5 - Hundreds of people gathered at a popular Florida beach boardwalk and were seen partying and dancing despite social distancing restrictions imposed by the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Sunday.

Police responded, attempting to disperse the crowds along a beachside road in Daytona Beach that were there for an annual gathering that was not authorized by the local government this year. Some fights broke out during the afternoon and police said a shooting also was reported outside a nearby convenience store, with two people taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and four injured by shrapnel.

No. 6 - Across the country, drive-thrus exist for fast food and convenience stores. In Miami, they exist for botox, too.

Miami-based plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, well-known on Instagram as @TheRealDrMiami, shared a video of a drive-thru botox procedure that took place Sunday afternoon in Bay Harbor Islands. The video shows a patient pulling up in her car to receive botox treatment from someone covered in protective personal equipment while staying in the driver's seat.