6 Things to Know – South Florida Braces for King Tides, New Mom Shares Emotions of Having COVID While Pregnant

No. 1 - The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that blocked the government from ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for people from those four countries that are affected by natural disasters and civil conflict. The order also applies to beneficiaries from Honduras and Nepal, who sued separately but are subject to Monday's ruling under an agreement between attorneys for both sides.

No. 2 - Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation's fiercest battleground states.

On Tuesday, the former vice president will hold a roundtable with veterans in Tampa before marking Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in Kissimmee near Orlando. The visit comes as some Democrats worry that Biden's standing among Hispanics is slipping in a state where they make up one-fifth of eligible voters. A recent NBC-Marist poll found Latinos in the state about evenly divided between Biden and Trump. Democrat Hillary Clinton led Trump by a 59% to 36% margin among Latinos in the same poll in 2016 — and Trump won Florida by about 1 percentage point.

No. 3 - The City of Miami Beach says it is expecting higher than average king tides, bringing flooding to roadways across the area.

King tide season begins with early morning and sunny day flooding occurring for short period throughout the day. The event will last until September 22nd. Miami Beach officials ask residents to avoid driving through flooded roadways and to expect road closures. The city says residents in the following neighborhoods can anticipate flooding throughout the week-long event:

No. 4 - The Miami Heat will tip off their Eastern Conference Finals series Tuesday against the Boston Celtics after winning eight of their first nine playoff games played in the first two series.

For a team that started the season with plenty of question marks and entered the postseason as the fifth seed, there are plenty around the nation scratching their heads trying to figure out how they arrived to this point - but none are part of the group playing for the 'Heat culture' that has bought into team president Pat Riley's and head coach Erik Spoelstra's plan. Miami now faces a Celtics team they dropped two out of three games against during the regular season, winning their one meeting in the NBA bubble.

No. 5 - A South Florida mother who was pregnant during the pandemic shared her story and her struggle as she prepared to give birth in the midst of the uncertainty.

Aiden Castellanos was born in the middle of the pandemic to new parents Jay Castellanos and Alyssa Osorio. Osorio says the isolation was the toughest thing to deal with early on in the pregnancy. Then at five and a half months, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Weatherwise, rain chances get even lower Tuesday across South Florida while all eyes remain on an active tropics with four named storms in the Gulf and Atlantic.