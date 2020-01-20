6 Things to Know – South Florida Honors MLK’s Legacy, Super Bowl LIV Matchup Set

It’s Monday, January 20th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, scattered morning showers in South Florida arrive ahead of the latest front that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season by mid-week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 – South Florida will join the rest of the country in honoring the legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parades and events across the area to promote the spirit of unity and giving back to the community.

At the same time, authorities are vowing to crack down on the annual practice of dirt bikers and those on ATVs ascending upon South Florida streets during the MLK holiday weekend and plan to confiscate illegal bikes and ATVs, levy fines, and make arrests.

No. 3 - The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl taking place on February 2nd inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The 49ers rolled past Green Bay Packers 37-20 Sunday night, advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013 and the 7th time in franchise history. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes tip-toed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown and added three TD passes as the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship.

No. 4 - Advocates for and against President Donald Trump gave no ground Sunday on his Senate impeachment trial, digging in on whether a crime is required for his conviction and removal and whether witnesses will be called.

The trial resumes on Tuesday with what could be a fight over the ground rules. By then, both sides will have submitted briefs and four Democratic presidential candidates will have been forced back to Washington from the early nominating states to join every other senator in silence, sans phones, on the Senate floor.

No. 5 - Prince Harry has taken aim at the journalists who have dissected his life since the day he was born as he expressed regret for the way he has had to step down from royal duties.

In a personal speech that referenced his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident while being pursued by paparazzi, Harry said Sunday he had "no other option'' but to step away as he and his wife, Meghan, seek a more peaceful life. The comments were Harry’s first public remarks since his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced the terms under which the prince and his wife will walk away from most royal duties.

No. 6 - Of more than a hundred animals who were rescued from destroyed shelters in Puerto Rico after recent earthquakes that struck the island nation, a Broward shelter has taken in over twenty, and they will be up for adoption soon.

Mary Steffen of the Humane Society of Broward said the organization had taken in nine cats and 18 dogs in their Dania Beach shelter on Sunday. The rest of the 120 animals are being flown to shelters in Massachusetts and New Jersey.