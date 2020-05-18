6 Things to Know – South Florida Joins in Reopening, NFL Stars Charged in Local Armed Robbery

It’s Monday, May 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - After close to two months of being on a near full lockdown in an effort to keep residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic, much of Broward and Miami-Dade counties will be reopening Monday and joining the rest of Florida in what some call the new normal.

The two counties will begin phase one of the reopening as the rest of the state will see an expansion of their services while still anticipating a full reopen. The reopenings come two weeks after nearly all of Florida entered phase one and one week after Palm Beach County joined in. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of the economy, which include gyms, while raising capacities at locations like resturants from 25 percent to 50 percent.

No. 2 - The City of Miami has announced it will begin a partial reopening of the area’s economy this Wednesday, just two days after Miami-Dade County is scheduled to reopen.

City officials say the first phase of reopening will follow the social distancing guidelines created by the county. Officials say restaurants will be allowed to reopen the following week, May 27th. Miami was originally one of five cities in Miami-Dade that wished to reopen at a slower timeline than the county. On Saturday, Miami Beach announced it would also begin the first phase of reopening on May 20th.

No. 3 - The Florida Keys are opening back up to visitors and tourists starting June 1st, Monroe County officials announced Sunday evening.

Officials say the traffic checkpoints on U.S. 1, which were set up on March 27th to temporarily ban non-residents, will be lifted, while lodging establishments will be allowed to reopen. Those establishments, which include hotels and campgrounds, are ordered to set their capacity at 50%.

No. 4 - New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have turned themselves in to police at the Broward County Jail just two days after arrest warrants were issued for the two men.

The athletes, who are from Miami, are being accused of conducting an armed robbery at a cookout party in Miramar. Baker's lawyer Brad Cohen confirmed on Instagram that Baker had turned himself in to police Saturday morning. Baker and Dunbar were each charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

No. 5 - Are you a cool cat or kitten? There’s now a coronavirus mask out there for you.

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, prominently featured in Netflix’s "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," started selling face masks with her oft-quoted catchphrase Saturday. Big Cat Rescue and its founder have been the subject of much attention since being featured in "Tiger King”, which spent much of its airtime focusing on whether or not Baskin was behind the disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida starts the work week warm and muggy with scattered storms arriving in the afternoon thanks to the latest front. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.