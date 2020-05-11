6 Things to Know – South Pointe Park Set to Reopen, Nursing Homes Hit Hardest by COVID-19

It’s Monday, May 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Restaurants in Palm Beach County spent the weekend preparing to open their doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began as the area enters the first phase of reopening on Monday.

Restaurants and shops in Palm Beach County can reopen provided they keep indoor capacity at 25%. Outside seating must be six feet apart. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis partially lifted his “safer at home” order, allowing restaurants and retail shops to begin operating at 25% capacity around the state.

No. 2 - A South Beach park is reopening - again - a week after it was closed because city officials said a majority of visitors didn't comply with social distancing guidelines.

South Pointe Park will reopen Monday, Miami Beach officials confirmed Friday. The park's hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's closed on weekends. After opening on May 1, officials say over 7,300 verbal warnings were given to people who did not wear their face masks at parks, a majority of which occurred at South Pointe.

No. 3 - A new drive-thru testing site is opening Monday in Miami-Dade County to help residents get tested in the ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can get tested at the Walmart located at 8651 Northwest 13th Terrace in Doral on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting May 11th. The new site comes after a similar location opened last Friday at a Walmart in Sunrise to serve residents in Broward County for adults 18 and older who meet guidelines on who should be tested.

No. 4 – Nursing homes in Florida are being hit the hardest during the coronavirus pandemic, as hundreds of residents and staff members at two South Florida facilities have been reported by health officials.

In Broward, more than 75 patients and staff at a Wilton Manors nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 16 patients dying from the virus. Florida Department of Health figures released late Friday night show 48 residents and 29 staff members at Manor Pines Covalescent Center have tested positive. For more, click here to see a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne.

No. 5 - Sad news from Hollywood as comedy veteran Jerry Stiller, who launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s and reemerged four decades later as the hysterically high-strung Frank Costanza on the smash television show “Seinfeld,” died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced Monday.

He died of natural causes, his son - a comedy star himself - said in a tweet. Stiller, although a supporting player on “Seinfeld,” created some of the Emmy-winning NBC show’s most enduring moment and earned an 1997 Emmy nomination for his indelible performance.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, showers stick around South Florida for much of Monday morning ahead of a warmer week across the area.