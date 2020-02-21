6 Things to Know – Special Weekend for Heat Legend, Dead Dog’s Family Seeks Answers

It’s Friday, February 21st – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Police are looking for more clues in the murder they say was ordered against a man who was killed last year in his Fort Lauderdale home.

NBC 6 has exclusively obtained new details and video in the Sept. 12, 2019 fatal shooting of 60-year-old Bruce Salituri. Police say 29-year-old Michael Schnitzerling posed as a Florida Power and Light worker to get inside Salituri's waterfront home, ordered him to open a safe and killed him inside his master closet.

No. 2 - A man was arrested Thursday after he was seen with an AR-15 near a southwest Miami-Dade school, prompting a campus lockdown, school officials said.

Numerous calls to 911 reported sightings of a man riding an ATV with the rifle's barrel protruding from his bookbag while parents dropped off their children at around 7 a.m. at South Dade Senior High School, police said in an arrest report. School officials locked down the campus as police searched for hours. Christian Louis Edinger, 23, was later arrested and taken to jail.

No. 3 - Roger Stone, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in federal prison on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress. He was also fined $20,000.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's crimes demanded a significant time behind bars, but she said the seven to nine years originally recommended by the Justice Department were excessive. Stone's lawyers had asked for a sentence of probation, citing his age of 67 years, his health and his lack of criminal history.

No. 4 - Angela Composto’s Yorkshire Terrier, Bella, died in October after going for a walk with a hired dog walker. Composto used the dog sitting app Wag! to schedule a sitter for her dogs while she was out of town.

NBC 6 sat down with Composto to hear her story and get to the bottom of what took place – click here to see that story and find out how to keep your furry family member safe if you’re in the same spot.

No. 5 - Dwyane Wade says that whenever he would hear the national anthem play before Miami home games, he would take a moment and look to the rafters. After this weekend, it’ll be for a good reason.

Wade will become the fifth Heat player to get his number retired by the team, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. A three-day celebration of Wade’s time in Miami starts on Friday, a weekend highlighted by his No. 3 formally going to the rafters on Saturday night when the Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, a front arriving in South Florida on Friday morning will make for a windy and possibly wet end of the day and a cooler weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.