6 Things to Know – Stars Shine at Golden Globes, Deputies Get Surprise After 911 Call

It’s Monday, January 6th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, South Florida is experiencing some of the coolest weather in weeks with comfortable afternoon temperatures expected for much of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts of any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - The family of the 22-year-old driver who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami Friday are still coming to terms with her tragic death.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Melissa Gonzalez, was going southbound on the highway when shots were fired. Gonzalez was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition before passing away. At this time, police have not released any possible leads on the suspected vehicle.

No. 3 - Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in North Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

In a tweet, North Miami Beach Police say the incident happened in an alley between Northeast 19th Avenue and 163rd Street. They say investigators are combing the area for video. Anyone with information asked to call authorities at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 4 - Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran's supreme leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, an attack that's drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The targeted killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qasem Soleimani drew a crowd, said by police to be in the millions, on Monday in Tehran, where Soleimani's replacement vowed to take revenge.

No. 5 - The 77th Golden Globes were meant to be a coronation for Netflix. Instead, a pair of big-screen epics took top honors Sunday, as Sam Mendes’ technically dazzling World War I tale “1917” won best picture, drama, and Quentin Tarantino’s radiant Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” won best film, comedy or musical.

The wins for "1917" were a surprise, besting such favorites as Noah Baumbach’s "Marriage Story" (the leading nominee with six nods) and Martin Scorsese’s "The Irishman."

No. 6 - When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” they dialed 911. Little did they know the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo.

After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared to be repairing a car in his driveway. When he returned with the parrot, the deputies burst out laughing. The man told officers that he taught Rambo to scream “Let me out!” when he was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage.