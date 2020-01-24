6 Things to Know – Super Bowl LIV Activities Get Underway, Former NFL Star Surrenders After Warrant

It’s Friday, January 24th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, South Florida will dry out after a few morning showers for the end of the work week ahead of a clearer and slightly cooler weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has turned himself in to police one day after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in Hollywood.

Brown, 31, spent the night at the Broward County jail and is expected to appear before a judge Friday morning. In a press release Wednesday, the Hollywood Police Department said Brown is being charged with one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an occupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief.

No. 3 - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after police were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a pickup truck in South Florida Thursday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the pursuit began when detectives tried to take a suspect who was wanted for an armed carjacking in Miami-Dade into custody in Hollywood. While detectives were taking the suspect into custody, the black pickup rammed an unmarked BSO van twice, officials said.

No. 4 – Super Bowl LIV is going to be getting closer to a reality this weekend – as both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs arrive in town on Saturday as well as activities like Super Bowl Live inside Bayfront Park getting underway.

Click here for a complete list of all the activities – from concerts to block and beach parties – taking place next week leading up to the big game on February 4th inside Hard Rock Stadium.

No. 5 - Democratic House prosecutors made an expansive case Thursday at Donald Trump's impeachment trial that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a "completely bogus" Ukraine theory pushed by attorney Rudy Giuliani.

On Friday, the Democrats will press their final day of arguments before skeptical Republican senators, focusing on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress' investigation.

No. 6 - Fans of the Nintendo video game family are going to get a chance to experience the adventuring world of Mario, Luigi and more in Central Florida.

Steve Burke, Chairman, NBCUniversal & Senior Executive Vice President, confirmed Thursday that Super Nintendo World will open as part of Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park expected to open in 2023. The new addition had been reported since the park was announced last year, but not confirmed until an executive made the statement during a fourth quarter earnings phone call.