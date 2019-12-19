6 Things to Know – Superstar’s Yacht Destroyed in Fire, DNA Test Solves Cold Case Murder

It’s Thursday, December 19th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, a refreshing but windy start to Thursday across South Florida as seasonable temperatures and some showers arrive before another front comes through this weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Crews worked through the night to extinguish a fire on a 120-foot yacht belonging to international superstar Marc Anthony on Wednesday night in a marina off Watson Island.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at 7:30 p.m. near 888 MacArthur Causeway. All passengers were able to get off the yacht and a publicist for the singer says Anthony was not on board at the time of the fire.

No. 3 - More than 20 officers may have opened fire in a busy South Florida intersection during a shootout between police and two delivery-truck hijackers earlier this month that left four dead, according to preliminary findings.

The preliminary findings were presented by an FDLE agent to the Miami-Dade Community Relations Board’s Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee Wednesday morning.

No. 4 - President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The historic vote split along party lines Wednesday night, much the way it has divided the nation, over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office. The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial.

No. 5 - An appeals court decision could clear the away for a lawsuit to move forward against the former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the site of the deadly Parkland school shooting in 2018.

The three judge panel refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the parents of Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 people killed in the shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, against the school’s former resource officer Scot Peterson.

No. 6 - A genetic test helped police arrest a man in a Central Florida cold case murder nearly four decades old.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Clinton Mills for the 1981 murder of Linda Patterson Slaten inside of her Lakeland home, using DNA and fingerprints from an unrelated arrest that took place three years later to confirm Mills was involved.