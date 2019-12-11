6 Things to Know – Woman Furious After Computer “Junked Out”, Teacher Resigns Over Inappropriate Behavior

It’s Wednesday, December 11th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, a warm and muggy start to Wednesday across South Florida as a passing shower sticks around through the afternoon in the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Days after the deadly shooting that took their beloved son, family and friends of the UPS driver killed during a robbery that turned into a cross-county chase and shooting with police said goodbye.

Funeral services for 27-year-old Frank Ordonez took place in Miami Lakes on Tuesday. Family members, some who have been outspoken of the events that led to Ordonez’s death, are expected to speak with the media on Wednesday.

No. 3 - A South Florida high school teacher has resigned following allegations that she engaged in inappropriate behavior with an adult male student.

The teacher has not been identified but it was released that she taught language arts at Krop Senior High School. Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said she had been with the district for five years and did not have any prior incidents.

No. 4 - Crews responded to a sewer main break that left parts of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood flooded Tuesday afternoon.

According to city officials, a 54-inch sewer main broke in the Rio Vista neighborhood. Officials said the sewer main break is not affecting the city's water system, which means drinking water is not impacted, but residents are still asked to reduce their water usage as much as possible.

No. 5 - A police officer and three civilians were killed during a shootout in Jersey City which also left the two suspects dead, law enforcement officials said.

According to senior law enforcement officials, the Tuesday afternoon shootout began when a detective saw a U-Haul truck possibly linked to the murder of a livery driver over the weekend in Bayonne. That officer, later identified as Det. Joseph Seals, died from his injuries.

No. 6 - Michelle Burke was starting to think she had lost irreplaceable pictures of her family or important paperwork stored on her computer after she dropped off the PC at a Best Buy store for repair at the end of September.

After more than a week and no word from the Squad, Michelle called and said she was stunned to hear her computer, which was under warranty, had been "junked out." Click here to see what NBC 6 Responds did to help her out and how you can avoid the same mess.