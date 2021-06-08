6 Things to Know: Teens At Kendall Mass Shooting Scene Arrested, Judge Rules Change to Miami Beach Last Call Was Illegal

It’s Tuesday, June 8th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A group of teens who were at the scene of a mass shooting outside a Kendall hookah bar were arrested in connection with a separate shooting on the Florida's Turnpike, authorities said Monday.

The Turnpike shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes near Southwest 312nd Street, about 20 minutes before the shooting outside Hookah Inn on Southwest 109th Court, Miami-Dade Police said. According to arrest reports, the teens - identified as 19-year-olds Quantayvius McCutchen and Keyshad Richardson and a 17-year-old - sat in a red Chevy Malibu outside the Hookah Inn watching people who were there for a graduation celebration.

No. 2 - A Miami-Dade Circuit judge Monday found the City of Miami Beach illegally rolled back last call for alcohol to 2 a.m., agreeing the move violated the rights of The Clevelander hotel, an Ocean Drive mainstay.

Judge Beatrice Butchko found the city’s move was essentially a zoning change for the Clevelander — which would require a vote of five of the city’s seven commissioners. Instead, the city treated the ordinance rolling back last call as a general code change which needs only four affirmative votes — the exact number it received.

No. 3 - As a wave of gun violence incidents sweep over Miami-Dade County, you can expect to see local law enforcement agencies reaching out to their federal counterparts for help.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, known as the ATF, can provide essential expertise and federal prosecutors can use statutes out of reach to state attorneys. The ATF is already assisting Miami-Dade Police in their investigation of the social hall shooting incident in which 21 people were shot and three died.

No. 4 - Government health officials on Monday approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years, disregarding warnings from independent advisers that the much-debated treatment hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Biogen based on study results showing it seemed “reasonably likely” to benefit Alzheimer's patients. It’s the only therapy that U.S. regulators have said can likely treat the underlying disease, rather than manage symptoms like anxiety and insomnia. The decision, which could impact millions of Americans and their families, is certain to spark disagreements among physicians, medical researchers and patient groups. It also has far-reaching implications for the standards used to evaluate experimental therapies, including those that show only incremental benefits.

No. 5 - Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line announced additional voyages on Monday as part of its U.S. resumption plan in an attempt to revive the cruise industry shut down due to the COVID pandemic.

Newly announced deployment plans expected to begin in the summer of 2021 include: Norwegian Gem seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean beginning August 15 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November from Miami, additional itineraries on Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda starting September 26 from New York, Norwegian Bliss on October 24 to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles, Norwegian Escape on November 13, 2021 to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, and Norwegian Encore, the newest ship in the line’s fleet, will make her debut on the West Coast, taking the place of the previously announced Norwegian Bliss for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season.

No. 6 - Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single in Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox took advantage of Miami’s shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011. “I'm a big believer that when you come from that series (in New York), sometimes you have letdowns,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “To win (tonight) meant a lot. They grinded, they made pitches.”