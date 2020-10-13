6 Things to Know – Ticket Refund Policy Draws Ire in Pandemic, More Broward Students Return to Campuses

It’s Tuesday, October 13th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County officials announced the area's 11 p.m. curfew would be moved to midnight effective Monday night.

In an executive order signed by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the county's curfew will be enforced between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. During that time, no person is allowed to roam the streets of the county, besides authorities, healthcare workers or media. The City of Miami Beach announced it had also moved its curfew to midnight effective Monday night. In a statement, city officials said restaurants would be forced to close in-door dining but could still provide takeout or delivery services. Last week, the City of Miami moved its curfew to midnight while also loosening some of its restaurant restrictions.

No. 2 - The staggered return of students to Broward County schools continues Tuesday with five more grade levels making their first in-class appearance during the pandemic.

Third through sixth grades, as well as ninth grade students, will return to campus as the second set to return since Pre-K through second grade and ESE students returned last Friday. Thursday will be the first day for students in grades seventh and eighth along with 10th through 12th grades. About 12,500 students made up the first wave of students to return to the schoolhouse last week for the first time since schools closed across the county and Florida last March.

No. 3 - South Florida will again be in the spotlight of the 2020 presidential campaign Tuesday when Democratic nominee Joe Biden makes his second stop in the area in a little over one week.

Biden will be in Broward County with scheduled events taking place in Pembroke Pines and Miramar, according to his campaign’s website. Biden is scheduled to take part in events where he will share his vision for older Americans as well as a voter mobilization drive. The events come eight days after Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana before Biden spoke with undecided voters during a NBC News town hall held in downtown Miami.

No. 4 - Across the country, people who bought tickets for concerts and events canceled or postponed due to the pandemic have been met with the same response when asking for a refund: no.

Under the refund policy for one company, StubHub, tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates. In a statement, a StubHub’s spokesperson told NBC 6 Responds, “The StubHub customer service team is on hand to help ticketholders list their tickets for resale if for any reason they can’t attend the event on the rescheduled date.” But for one ticket buyer, that policy is unfair and she wants changes made to the policy. To hear why, click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - The Miami Marathon has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus, event organizers announced Monday.

The Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon scheduled for Jan. 31, and the Life Time Tropical 5K, scheduled for Jan. 30, are not happening in 2021. Participants that are currently registered were emailed Monday with options to either defer their entry to 2022's events, switch to the alternative virtual event, or donate their registration fee to Miami-Dade County Public Schools via the Life Time Foundation.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, a weak front's arrival Tuesday in South Florida brings lower rain chances and an even lower drop in temperatures and humidity. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.