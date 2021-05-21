6 Things to Know: Last Call Starts Earlier on South Beach, Brother of Slain Rapper Files Lawsuit Against Mother

It’s Friday, May 21st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The brother of slain South Florida rapper XXXTentacion is suing the artist's mother, claiming she has been fraudulently transferring millions of dollars from his estate.

Broward County court records show Corey Pack, the brother of the rapper whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, filed a complaint last week against Onfroy's mother, Cleopatra Bernard. The complaint claims that Bernard, who controls Onfroy's estate and record label, created holding and other companies and transferred money into them from the estate. Last week’s fraudulent transfer complaint is now the third action in Broward Circuit Court stemming from Onfroy’s death. Pack sued Bernard and others last summer, seeking what he claims is his fair share of an estate he then valued at more than $50 million. The 20-year-old rising star was fatally shot in June 2018 in Deerfield Beach in what authorities said was a robbery attempt.

No. 2 - The FBI and the Broward Sheriff's Office are working to identify human remains found buried in Oakland Park.

The remains were found after several days of extensive digging at a site in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday. Officials said they haven't been able to identify the person, and an autopsy is being performed to determine how they might have died. Investigators believe the person's death and burial took place sometime between 2014 and 2015, when the land in the area was undeveloped. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

No. 3 – The vaccination site at Miami Dade College scheduled to close next week will instead remain open.

The site will be shifting from being a FEMA-run location to a site run by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue with drive-thru and walk-up vaccinations available. The site, operated by the State of Florida and supported by FEMA, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No. 4 - Late night partiers on a stretch of South Beach will not be able keep the alcohol flowing up to 5 a.m. at nightclubs.

Last call is moving up by three hours - at least for now. By a 4-3 vote, the city commission decided alcohol has to be consumed by 2 a.m. at the entertainment district clubs, effective May 22. Bar owners are planning to sue to stop the changes, and voters in November could vote to restore the 5 a.m. cut-off, effective Dec. 8. The earlier cutoff time comes as the city hosts the annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival this weekend.

No. 5 - Melissa Gracey says she began buying eco-friendly products after reading about Anita Roddick, founder of the environmentally friendly store “The Body Shop.”

Years later, she drives an electric car and considers being environmentally conscious with her money a lifestyle, even if it costs a little more. Gracey says she avoids using paper products, pays special attention to the packaging when she shops and buys in bulk to use less plastic. Companies have noticed customers like Gracey and continue to market more products as eco-friendly. But she says people need to do some research because not all eco-friendly claims are backed up. It’s known as “greenwashing” - when companies mislead consumers about how “green” or “eco-friendly” their products are. Click here to know what you need to look for in a story from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 6 - Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.

The Panthers cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series by scoring twice in the third period, killing off a penalty at the start overtime and winning it. Sergei Bobrovsky, a 5-4 loser in Game 1, replaced Chris Driedger at the start of the third period and stopped all nine shots he faced to get the victory. The victory means the series will return to Sunrise for a Game 5 on Monday while the teams will play the next game on Saturday in Tampa.