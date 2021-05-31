6 Things to Know: Memorial Day Events Across Area to Honor Military, Answers Sought in Deadly Mass Shooting

It’s Monday, May 31st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Families, county leaders and police are searching for answers after two people were killed and more than 20 people were injured in what police called a "targeted and cowardly act" early Sunday morning outside a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a release party for a local rap artist at El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street. The Miami-Dade Police Department said two people died, three are in extremely critical condition, and 17 others were shot and transported to six or seven area hospitals between Dade and Broward counties. Many initially drove themselves to the hospital. MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said it appeared to be a targeted attack. People were standing outside the building when three shooters drove up in a white Nissan Pathfinder and began shooting into the crowd with assault rifles and handguns.

No. 2 - Marcus Lemonis, the host of CNBC's "The Profit" and a South Florida native, has offered $100,000 for aid in finding the person or persons who fired at concertgoers in northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

"$100,000 is a lot of money, but I'm also smart enough to know that people react to capital," said Lemonis. He went on to say that if we are going to resolve things, "unfortunately currency is one of those motivators for people." Lemonis’ promised money ups the reward total to over $130,000 in the search for clues. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 3 - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for 10 Cuban migrants who went missing off the coast of Florida last week.

While on a routine patrol of the waters Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute crew spotted multiple people in the water approximately 16 miles south of Key West and alerted Sector Key West watchstanders. Eight people who were rescued from the water told officials they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, Sunday, and capsized sometime Wednesday evening. They reported that there were still 10 people missing in the water. Two bodies were recovered Thursday.

No. 4 - Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the United Teachers of Dade have reached an agreement regarding mask policies for planned outdoor activities.

Beginning Tuesday and for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, masks will be optional for students participating in outdoor activities as long as social distancing is in place and the principal approves it. Masks will still be required indoors.

No. 5 - Several cities across Miami-Dade and Broward counties will take part Monday in events to celebrate Memorial Day and honor those who gave their lives during military service.

Cities including Pembroke Pines, Hialeah, Miami Beach and more will hold events that include memorial services and parades among more. Many of these events will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. For a complete list of events across South Florida, click on this link.

No. 6 - After over two decades as the name on the side of the arena that houses of the Miami Heat, workers began removing signage for American Airlines this past weekend.

The Heat will soon play in the FTX Arena after Miami-Dade County approved a multi-million-dollar deal to change the name. The $135 million deal was overwhelmingly passed on the Miami-Dade County commission. The contract will be with FTX.us, the American company under FTX, a company operating similar to a stock market for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The county will get around $90 million dollars, much of it dedicated to preventing gun violence.