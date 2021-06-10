6 Things to Know: Some Restaurants Want Pandemic Street Closures to Remain

It’s Thursday, June 10th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - There was a slight sense of uncertainty about the future of those pandemic street closures that allowed many restaurants to expand outdoor seating into the streets.

It was especially helpful when capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements were hurting business. Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins sent a letter to County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressing her concern after learning that those street closures were set to expire at the end of the month. She worried that the streets would reopen, and the extra seating would be lost. The Department of Transportation and Public Works says it’s been coordinating with the four cities that originally requested the street closures to figure out the best path forward. Those cities are Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and Doral.

No. 2 - Newly released surveillance video shows the moments shots were fired in a drive-by shooting that killed two 19-year-olds in Brownsville.

Lucretia Braithwaite and Johnnie Dixson Jr. were sitting inside a parked vehicle early Tuesday morning in the 5200 block of NW 29 Avenue when someone drove next to them and opened fire, according to Miami-Dade police. The seconds-long surveillance footage, released Wednesday, shows the victims crash into a fence as they tried to get away. The subjects continued shooting, police said. To see the video and hear the message from police, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Jamie Guirola.

No. 3 - A federal judge in Tampa will hear arguments Thursday on Florida’s bid to block federal restrictions on cruise ships.

The hearing will come after the two sides failed to reach an agreement in mediation. Florida sued in April, accusing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of exceeding its authority while the Justice Department says the federal government has long had authority to regulate ships to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean have already announced plans to resume U.S. cruises this summer.

No. 4 - Multiple people were ejected from the Miami Marlins game Tuesday night after they hung signs supporting the Proud Boys and Donald Trump.

Multiple photos showed the massive signs reading "Trump Won - Take Back America" and "Proud Boys Did Nothing Wrong - Free All Political Prisoners 1/6/21" unfurled at the game as the Marlins played the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park. A spokesperson for the team confirmed at least five people were ejected from the stadium after the signs violated the ballpark's rules on banner size and messaging. According to the Marlins' guidelines, signs or banners can't be bigger than 3'x5' and can't be political.

No. 5 - Students and residents in Allapattah are urging city leaders to save the Miami neighborhood's library from development projects in the area.

A group of Miami Jackson Senior High School students, along with the Allapattah Collaborative, have launched a petition to preserve the Allapattah Library at 1799 NW 35th Street. In September, Miami commissioners voted to terminate the county library system’s lease for the Allapattah site and approved a no-bid development deal. A non-profit housing developer, Saint James Community Development Corp., is expected to build at least 150 apartments that qualify as workforce or affordable housing. To hear why some students and community members say the building is important to them and must be saved, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 6 - Excitement for the kids, relief for the grownups. That could sum up the 2020-21 school year.

Remember how it started: every child learning from home, then the Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ system was hacked and crashed, and when schools reopened and kids came back, there were controversies about teachers who had pre-existing conditions being in the classrooms. So, the school year was tumultuous, but ultimately successful, according to district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward. Click here for the end of the year report card from county officials in a report from NBC 6's Ari Odzer.