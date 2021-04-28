6 Things to Know: Wild Mask Confrontation Caught on Camera, Broward Schools Leader Offers Resignation

It’s Wednesday, April 28th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has offered to step down following his arrest last week on a perjury charge.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Runcie, who came into the national spotlight after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, addressed his future with the district at a Broward County School Board meeting Tuesday, saying it may be time to step aside. In a video message released Tuesday morning, Runcie had thanked his supporters and addressed his arrest. Some parents criticized Runcie after the Parkland shooting for programs they felt had been lenient toward the shooter. Runcie, by a 6-3 vote, survived a 2019 motion by the school board that sought to have him removed. The attempt was led by Lori Alhadef, who was elected to the board after her 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the shooting.

No. 2 - The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old at a party in Miami-Dade over the weekend reached $25,000 Tuesday, as family members continued to plead for help from the community in finding the boy's killer.

The cousin of Elijah LaFrance told NBC 6 that he's adding $10,000 to the $15,000 reward authorities are offering for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of the toddler. LaFrance was shot and killed Saturday night at a home on Northeast 158th Street in Golden Glades as family members gathered for a birthday celebration for him and his sister. A 21-year-old woman was also shot at the party but survived. Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 3 - Miami-Dade County is dropping its appointment requirement at county sites later this week.

The locations include sites at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex. At the same time, Miami Beach officials announced a new walk-up vaccination site will be opening in the city. The site, run by the State of Florida Division of Emergency Management, is located on 17th Street and Convention Center Drive. The site operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will administer 250 Pfizer vaccines per day to Florida residents, who must show proof of residency.

No. 4 - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some cases, too. The new guidance represents another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in U.S.

No. 5 - A confrontation broke out at a Miami Beach 7-Eleven Tuesday after a man refused to wear a face mask.

The man walked into the store without a face covering and when he was asked by the clerk to put one on, he refused to follow the request and began screaming. The victim was another customer who was observing the verbal altercation and intervened when things began to escalate. “You want me to cough on you? Since I got COVID, right?” the suspect said as he began to cough on the man recording. The confrontation then began to escalate further. To see the wild video, click here for the story from NBC 6 News.

No. 6 - There’s a drought of job applicants in the local food and beverage industry. Many servers and kitchen staff have opted to hang up their aprons, and business owners are struggling.

According to a report by the National Restaurant Association, although nearly every state added restaurant jobs, employment levels remained below pre-pandemic readings. Florida has seen a -12% difference since the beginning of COVID-19. Tuesday afternoon the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the Work Search & Work Registration waivers through May 29. This means people receiving unemployment benefits don’t have to prove they are looking for work. To see why some owners say that’s hurting their hiring chances, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.