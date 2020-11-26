6 Things to Know: Travelers Take Risk to Make Holiday Destinations, Debate Over First to Get COVID Vaccine

It’s Thursday, November 26th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Anyone flying over this Thanksgiving holiday is likely to find plenty of room for social distancing inside airport terminals.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport managers are expecting about 68,000 travelers per day from Wednesday through Sunday. That’s 40% less than last year. The difference, of course, is being caused by the pandemic. Those who are flying have heard the warnings from the CDC, but they’re taking calculated risks to see their families and friends. At the same time, Florida Highway Patrol officials say troopers will be monitoring the roadways both on the ground and in the skies to keep drivers safe during the holiday weekend.

No. 2 – The Thanksgiving holiday is one that traditionally brings events across South Florida providing residents with everything from food to haircuts as part of giving back - however, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many of those events will take place and even put a stop to some.

The Salvation Army of Broward County will provide over 500 to-go meals while supplies last to homeless members of the community starting at 9 a.m. in a walk-up format. The Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Center will provide Thanksgiving meals, along with haircuts and showers, starting at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. For a list of locations across South Florida holding events, click on this link.

No. 3 - While the ongoing pandemic has canceled or postponed many events, there are some annual traditions that will still take place -- although with a new twist.

One such event is the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Although we are used to seeing the masses come together to see the grandiose balloons making their way down the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route, this year the celebration will be a bit different. The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide as a television-only event with no audience on NBC 6 from 9 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. This year the procession will forgo marching down the traditional 2.5-mile route in Manhattan in order to avoid gathering large crowds. The parade's iconic balloons will not be anchored by human handlers this year but will instead be pulled by specially-designed vehicles driving in precision.

No. 4 - As the nation prepares for the first vaccines to combat COVID-19, Florida’s governor is adding to the confusion about who will be among the first to get it.

Florida has nearly 22 million residents, but next month might get enough of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize one million of them. The governor will have the most say over who gets the vaccine first, and he agrees with everyone else with whom NBC 6 has spoken that front line health care workers should get the first shots. But the head of Jackson Health System, the state’s largest, said Tuesday he was told by the state that first responders would be among the first to get vaccinated. To hear what else he was told, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

No. 5 - Walter Capillo is grateful for every hug, every smile, every moment he gets with his mom and family and friends.

One year ago Wednesday, the 29-year-old woke up in the hospital after a traumatic experience. On Nov. 16, 2019, Walter was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Fort Lauderdale. Walter spent two months at Broward Health North. After multiple surgeries, he now wears a prosthetic. He could be focused on what he lost, but instead he’s thankful. To hear his story of survival, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Marissa Bagg.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, Thanksgiving is here and South Florida will be celebrating the holiday with no rain in sight and breezy conditions in some areas. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.